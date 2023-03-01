King Charles III Coronation Concert: Who will be performing?

King Charles has been picking top British acts for his Coronation Concert. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Ed Sheeran, Lionel Richie and the Spice Girls are all performers expected to join the line-up for the royal weekend of celebrations at the King's coronation.

King Charles III will officially be crowned alongside wife Camilla Parker-Bowles on May 6, 2023 and the royal family are preparing themselves for a big weekend of celebrations.

Not only will there be the coronation event itself at Westminster Abbey but the following day, May 7, will also see the Coronation Concert where some of today's best artists and performers will sing on stage to celebrate the UK's new monarch.

Names including Lionel Richie, Ed Sheeran, the Spice Girls and many more have all floated around so far.

Lionel Richie is said to be one of King Charles's favourite performers. Picture: Alamy

King Charles III Coronation Concert line-up - who is performing?

As it stands, Buckingham Palace has yet to confirm any official performers as it's believed it's too early to reveal all.

The current rumoured line up includes:

Lionel Richie

Rumoured to be a friend and one of King Charles's favourite performers - Lionel Richie is said to be opening the concert in May.

Aged 73, the same as Charles himself, Lionel became the first Global Ambassador for the monarch's charity The Prince's Trust when he set it up in 2019.

Ed Sheeran

A British pop fave, the Shape of You singer is a hot fave to perform, however, his schedule is a looking a little busy.

Ed has a gruelling tour schedule taking place this 2023 which will see him perform in Australia, Canada and all over the US for the first part of this year.

He's also due to perform in Texas on the actual day of the king's coronation giving him less than 24 hours to get back for the concert.

Adele

Charles was reportedly "very keen" to have Adele perform at his coronation concert, however, reports suggest she's had to turn the offer down.

Harry Styles

Sticking to the British theme, former One Direction super star Harry Styles has also been asked to join the line-up.

Reports from The Sun currently suggest Harry won't be able to perform though due to a busy tour schedule.

The Spice Girls have reportedly stepped back from performing. Picture: Alamy

Elton John

Again, reports suggest Elton John was high on the talent list for the Coronation Concert however, his existing tour dates will leave him busy for May 7.

Spice Girls

The world-famous photo of Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Mel C and Victoria Beckham alongside then Prince Charles made the Spice Girls an obvious performer choice.

At present, nothing has been confirmed but reports also suggest they may now be unavailable.

Take That

A regular at royal concerts, Take That have supposedly kept May 7 free in their busy touring diary in case they were asked to take to the stage.

Their top hits include Back For Good, Relight My Fire and How Deep Is Your Love.

Kylie Minogue

Kylie and sister Dannii Minogue could be bringing the glitz and glam to the stage this May as they look set to confirm their spot for the Coronation Concert.