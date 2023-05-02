Central London road closures commence for coronation prep – and full list of tube stations that could be closed

London can expect some major road closures for the coronation, starting today. Picture: Alamy/Getty images/Department for Culture, Media and Sports

By Jenny Medlicott

Major road closures began in central London this afternoon as preparations ramp up ahead of King Charles III's Coronation on Saturday.

From 4pm today until 9am tomorrow, Westminster Bridge, the Victoria Embankment into Upper Thames Street and some of the surrounding areas of Waterloo station are to be closed for “essential preparations” for the King's coronation ceremony on Saturday.

It comes as royal VIPs arrived at Buckingham Palace for rehearsals today.

The closures will later be expanded at 7pm to include roads around Charing Cross, St James’s Park, Westminster and Waterloo Tube stations – which will also be closed until 9am on Wednesday May 3.

While the plans aren’t expected to impact pedestrians, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport has warned some crossing points and cycle paths could be restricted while the preparations take place.

It also said: “Works and activities, including the playing of military music, may be audible at various times, including overnight."

But it said that “every effort will be taken to minimise any disturbance” to locals.

Various roads can expect to be closed for the coronation preparations this evening. Picture: Buckingham palace

Military personnel were photographed on the weekend practicing for the King's processions. Picture: Getty images

VIPs arriving at the Palace today included Queen Camilla’s grandchildren, Gus and Louis Lopes, as well as the late Queen Elizabeth II's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey.

Photographs previously taken in Hampshire revealed the beginning of rehearsals for the coronation on Saturday, as military personnel practiced on the runway at the RAD Odiham.

Further closures for the coronation itself will commence on Friday from 7pm until 9pm on Saturday.

This will see even more areas shut, including Green Park and Piccadilly Circus stations, with around 85 roads affected in total.

Tube stations that could be impacted

The public have been advised to take public transport where possible on the King’s coronation this weekend. However, if stations become too busy, they could be closed for safeguarding issues.

Here is a list of the tube stations that could be closed if they become too busy on the day:

Charing Cross (Bakerloo and Northern lines)

Embankment (District and Circle lines)

Westminster (District, Circle and Jubilee lines)

Green Park (Piccadilly, Victoria and Jubilee lines)

Piccadilly Circus (Piccadilly and Bakerloo lines)

Temple (Circle and District lines)

Marble Arch (Central line)

Further road closures will commence on Friday for the coronation itself. Picture: Department for Culture, Media and Sports.

National Rail has issued a warning to passengers to “allow extra time and check live updates” ahead of this weekend’s historic event.

The RAC has also asked all drivers to “check tyres, oil and coolant levels as matters of priority before they hit the road” to prevent road blockages where possible on the busy day.