Princess Anne says slimmed-down monarchy 'doesn't sound like a good idea'

Princess Anne said the monarchy is in safe hands with her brother King Charles. Picture: Getty/CBC

By Kieran Kelly

Princess Anne has said a slimmed-down monarchy "doesn't sound like a good idea" after reported plans to reduce the number of working royals.

Princess Anne said the claim was made at a time where there were "a few more people around", seemingly alluding to Meghan and Harry stepping down as working royals, as well the Queen's decision to strip Prince Andrew's use of HRH.

Speaking to Canada's CBC News, the Princess Royal said: "Well, I think the 'slimmed down' was said in a day when there were a few more people around.

"It doesn't sound like a good idea from where I'm standing, I would say. I'm not quite sure what else we can do".

Princess Anne speaks to Canada's CBC News. Picture: CBC

Princess Anne's comments came after it was reported that King Charles planned to cut down the number of working royals within the family.

The upcoming Coronation is considered to be the first major example of King Charles' plans for a slimmed-down monarchy.

The monarch is said to have demanded a 'scaled down' Coronation ceremony lasting just one hour with only 2,000 guests due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Buckingham Palace said the ceremony will be "rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry" but also "reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future".

Princess Anne also defended the monarchy's place in society amid concerns the royal family is suffering from a dip in popularity.

She said: "We don't, in many respects, need to deal with it [a drop in people wanting the monarchy to continue], not least of all because it is the monarch that is the key to this and the constitution that underpins the monarchy."

"We as a family see ourselves as there to support that role."

Princess Anne with her brother King Charles. Picture: Getty

"What we do, we hope, contributes to the monarchy and the way in which it can convey continuity, not just of interest but service and understanding the way that people and communities want to live their lives," she continued.

"I think so often we get the chance to see communities and the people who do things really well and are very generous with their time in a way that, if you look at the media, you tend not to get that impression."

Princess Anne also discussed what she expects from her brother's time as King, saying he has had 'quite a bit of practice' and that he was "committed" to public service and that would "remain true".

The royal joked: "Well, you know what you're getting because he's been practicing for a bit, and I don't think he'll change."