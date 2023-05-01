Madame Tussauds waxwork of Harry reunited with royals - but Meghan model stays with US-based stars

1 May 2023, 21:23 | Updated: 1 May 2023, 22:22

A waxwork figure of Prince Harry has been reunited with the rest of the Royal Family figurines at Madame Tussauds in London as the duke returns to the capital for the coronation.
A waxwork figure of Prince Harry has been reunited with the rest of the Royal Family figurines at Madame Tussauds in London as the duke returns to the capital for the coronation. Picture: PA

By Chris Samuel

A waxwork figure of Prince Harry has been reunited with the rest of the Royal Family at Madame Tussauds in London as the Duke returns to the capital for the coronation.

Harry, 38, announced in April that he would attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6, but that his wife Meghan Markle would remain in the United States with their children.

Reflecting this, the famous wax-work museum will not be moving her figure to the throne room, and it will remain in the awards party zone with the likenesses of other US-based celebrities including The Beckhams, George Clooney, Angelina Jolie, and Brad Pitt.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex waxworks had been displayed together in the party zone since 2020, after the couple stepped back from royal duties and moved to Los Angeles.

The model of Harry, seen in a black and white suit with a bowtie, will stand beside that of the Prince of Wales, who is also wearing a tuxedo, and Kate, the Princess of Wales, who is pictured wearing an emerald green gown.

Read more: 'It's great to be home': Donald Trump touches down in Scotland for first UK visit since 2019

Read more: 'Final' rescue flight for British nationals trapped in war-torn Sudan

Meanwhile, the clothing on King Charles's waxwork has changed to the outfit he wore for the first state banquet of his reign, in November 2022.

Harry will be reunited with the royal family in recognition of his attendance at the coronation
Harry will be reunited with the royal family in recognition of his attendance at the coronation. Picture: PA

Last week, the museum also unveiled a waxwork of Queen Camilla, who is pictured standing next to Charles, in a navy-blue floor-length gown and royal blue sash.

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: "From today, Prince Harry has officially re-joined The Royal Palace experience at our attraction.

The waxwork has been moved from the party zone, where Meghan, who is not attending the ceremony, remains
The waxwork has been moved from the party zone, where Meghan, who is not attending the ceremony, remains. Picture: PA

"The temporary move reflects the Duke of Sussex's participation in the coronation and ensures guests will be able to get up close to all members of the royal family attending this once-in-a-lifetime event.

"His figure will remain in The Royal Palace experience until the end of the coronation celebrations, after which he will take the short trip back to the attraction's Awards Party zone, to stand by his wife's side amongst our Hollywood A-listers."

Studio Manager Jo Kinsey (L) and artist Claire Parkes work on the figure
Studio Manager Jo Kinsey (L) and artist Claire Parkes work on the figure. Picture: PA

In the lead up to the coronation, Madame Tussauds introduced their new royal palace experience, with visitors invited to sign a coronation book kept in its archives.

The waxwork of the late Queen Elizabeth II has been reunited with her husband, the late Duke of Edinburgh as part of the exhibit.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Smoke billows after a crash involving many vehicles shut down a motorway in Illinois

At least six people dead in Illinois highway windstorm

A new photo of Princess Charlotte taken by Kate has been released to mark the young royal turning eight.

New photo by Kate of grinning birthday girl Princess Charlotte released to mark royal turning eight

Fire and smoke after shelling near Bakhmut, Ukraine

Russian missile attack targets eastern Ukraine

Recording artist Ed Sheeran arrives at New York Federal Court as proceedings continue in his copyright infringement trial

Ed Sheeran: Other artists are cheering me on in copyright fight

Smoke billows on Place de la Nation after youths set a fire during a demonstration in Paris

Pension anger sees violent protests in France amid May Day rallies across world

A father-of-three who got stuck in an indoor adventure cave has died from his injuries eight days after the incident.

Father-of-three who got trapped in indoor cave at adventure park dies from his injuries

Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk region

20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December, US says

An additional RAF rescue flight for Brits still trapped in war-torn Sudan is due to depart from the country later

'Final' rescue flight for British nationals trapped in war-torn Sudan

The bar used on the set of Cheers

Bar from Cheers and Tonight Show set among TV history being auctioned

The Princess of Wales plans to break with tradition and wear a floral headpiece instead of a tiara at the King Charles' coronation, it has been claimed.

Kate 'plans to ditch traditional tiara for floral headpiece at Charles' coronation'

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

IS chief killed in Syria by Turkish forces, says Erdogan

The River Thames at Lechlade

Body found in River Thames in search for teenager who went missing in Gloucestershire

Wilson Garcia talks to the media

Man who lost wife and son in shooting tells how gunman opened fire on Texas home

Two previously unseen photographs of Prince George and Princess Charlotte with King Charles have been revealed for the first time in a new documentary.

'Adorable' never-before-seen pics of King Charles with Prince George and Princess Charlotte spotted in documentary

A Barbie doll in the image of Anna May Wong

New Barbie pays tribute to Asian-American Hollywood trailblazer

India May Day rally

May Day rallies call for better pay and working conditions

Latest News

See more Latest News

A mechanical digger at the site where the Nazi loot was reportedly buried

New dig fails to unearth Second World War loot following publication of map

The video emerged after Leeds United's 4-1 loss to Bournemouth

'No excuse': Leeds United players apologise after footage shows them 'ignoring' young fan

Smoke rises in Khartoum, Sudan

UN envoy says Sudan’s warring sides agree to negotiate

Michael Allen, 36, from Bodmin

Pictured: Man who died after stabbings at Cornwall nightclub named by police

Donald Trump arrives in Scotland

'It's great to be home': Donald Trump touches down in Scotland for first UK visit since 2019
A simple trick has allowed Twitter users to regain their blue ticks

Twitter bug allows users to reclaim blue tick without paying for monthly subscription fee

Gloucestershire Police were called at around 10pm on Sunday after the teenage boy was spotted in the River Thames near Lechlade on Thames

Urgent hunt for missing teenager last seen in River Thames

Prince William is preparing a 'heartwarming' address to the nation, it is believed

Prince William planning 'heartfelt and loving' Coronation concert speech paying tribute to Charles and Camilla
Royal College of Nursing boss Pat Cullen

Cancer nurses walk out for first time in NHS history as union leader warns strikes could last until Christmas
Jock Zonfrillo has died suddenly, aged 46

Gordon Ramsay leads tributes to British-born MasterChef Australia star Jock Zonfrillo, 46, after sudden death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles meets members of the public

Call for British public to swear allegiance to King Charles just an 'invitation', Lambeth Palace clarifies after mockery
Charles and Camilla are pictured in 1994

Camilla took private jets to meet Charles overseas during Diana marriage, ex-royal pilot says
Angela Kelly was the Queen's closest aide

Late Queen's confidante given lifelong home by King Charles days after being 'turfed out' of Windsor

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

Caller tells David Lammy of his experience of people cheating the system.

'I just don't understand it': David Lammy implores a caller to whistleblow on those cheating the benefits system
Caller tells Andrew Castle monarchy are 'chosen' by God.

'There's strong evidence for it': Caller believes the monarchy was chosen by God

Life long Conservative voter tells David she will be voting Labour at the next General Election.

Lifelong Conservative voter accuses Tories of 'stripping away constitutional human rights’

King Charles's coronation will take place Saturday 6th May

Pro-monarchy caller: ‘I give King Charles my full and utter support’

Royal commentator takes aim at Charles and Camilla's backstory

'Charles and Camilla don't represent a moral monarchy' says royal commentator

Shelagh Fogarty

'Why can't it be a person of the people?': Ex-broadcaster frustrated at BBC chairman appointment system
'Richard Sharp becomes the latest man whose entire life has been polluted by proximity to Boris Johnson.'

James O’Brien brands Richard Sharp: ’The latest man whose entire life has been polluted by Boris Johnson.’
David Buik examines a fascinating new tool that provides detailed data on financial issues using Artificial Intelligence

David Buik examines a fascinating new tool that provides detailed data on financial issues using Artificial Intelligence
"With around 400 of the British nationals trapped in Sudan no either back in Britain or on flights home, there are still well over a thousand who haven't made it to the airport" says Marr.

Andrew Marr: Most of us like a flutter but for some gambling can be a drug as addictive as smack

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit