Madame Tussauds waxwork of Harry reunited with royals - but Meghan model stays with US-based stars

A waxwork figure of Prince Harry has been reunited with the rest of the Royal Family figurines at Madame Tussauds in London as the duke returns to the capital for the coronation. Picture: PA

By Chris Samuel

A waxwork figure of Prince Harry has been reunited with the rest of the Royal Family at Madame Tussauds in London as the Duke returns to the capital for the coronation.

Harry, 38, announced in April that he would attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6, but that his wife Meghan Markle would remain in the United States with their children.

Reflecting this, the famous wax-work museum will not be moving her figure to the throne room, and it will remain in the awards party zone with the likenesses of other US-based celebrities including The Beckhams, George Clooney, Angelina Jolie, and Brad Pitt.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex waxworks had been displayed together in the party zone since 2020, after the couple stepped back from royal duties and moved to Los Angeles.

The model of Harry, seen in a black and white suit with a bowtie, will stand beside that of the Prince of Wales, who is also wearing a tuxedo, and Kate, the Princess of Wales, who is pictured wearing an emerald green gown.

Read more: 'It's great to be home': Donald Trump touches down in Scotland for first UK visit since 2019

Read more: 'Final' rescue flight for British nationals trapped in war-torn Sudan

Meanwhile, the clothing on King Charles's waxwork has changed to the outfit he wore for the first state banquet of his reign, in November 2022.

Harry will be reunited with the royal family in recognition of his attendance at the coronation. Picture: PA

Last week, the museum also unveiled a waxwork of Queen Camilla, who is pictured standing next to Charles, in a navy-blue floor-length gown and royal blue sash.

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: "From today, Prince Harry has officially re-joined The Royal Palace experience at our attraction.

The waxwork has been moved from the party zone, where Meghan, who is not attending the ceremony, remains. Picture: PA

"The temporary move reflects the Duke of Sussex's participation in the coronation and ensures guests will be able to get up close to all members of the royal family attending this once-in-a-lifetime event.

"His figure will remain in The Royal Palace experience until the end of the coronation celebrations, after which he will take the short trip back to the attraction's Awards Party zone, to stand by his wife's side amongst our Hollywood A-listers."

Studio Manager Jo Kinsey (L) and artist Claire Parkes work on the figure. Picture: PA

In the lead up to the coronation, Madame Tussauds introduced their new royal palace experience, with visitors invited to sign a coronation book kept in its archives.

The waxwork of the late Queen Elizabeth II has been reunited with her husband, the late Duke of Edinburgh as part of the exhibit.