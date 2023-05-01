'It's great to be home': Donald Trump touches down in Scotland for first UK visit since 2019

1 May 2023

Donald Trump arrives in Scotland
Donald Trump arrives in Scotland. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Donald Trump has arrived in Scotland ahead of a visit to his nearby golf course, marking his first trip to the UK in four years.

Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social - the social media site he founded - that he plans to go to the Menie Estate near Aberdeen to open a "spectacular" second course.

The former US president arrived at Aberdeen Airport at around 11.30am and was met by two pipers, a red carpet and a 10-vehicle motocade.

Mr Trump left the plane and walked to his car, telling reports 'it's great to be home', though he did not take questions.

He is expected to visit his course in Doonbeg on Ireland's west coast following his visit to Scotland.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump Visits Scotland
Former U.S. President Donald Trump Visits Scotland. Picture: Getty

Despite his visit, Mr Trump has insisted that his 2024 Presidential campaign is very much "on my mind", reiterating his belief that a Trump victory would "make America greater than ever before".

"Will be leaving for Scotland & Ireland soon in order to see and inspect my great properties there," he wrote.

"The golf courses and hotels are among the greatest in the world - Turnberry and Aberdeen, in Scotland, and Doonbeg, in Ireland.

"Will be meeting with many wonderful friends, and cutting a ribbon for a new and spectacular second course in Aberdeen.

"Very exciting despite the fact that it is 'make America great again' that is on my mind, in fact, America will be greater than ever before."

Trump arrives in Scotland
Trump arrives in Scotland. Picture: Getty

Read More: 'How come Donald Trump defies political gravity yet again?' asks Iain Dale as former President leads in the polls

Read More: 'Absolute bloody travesty': Ex-Donald Trump aide slams 'un-American' case against former President

It comes just weeks after Mr Trump was indicted over an alleged hush money payment to American porn star Stormy Daniels.

Mr Trump was arrested and pictured in court following the indictment, which he described as a "fake case" designed to interfere with the 2024 election.

Following his court appearance, Mr Trump said the "only crime" he had committed was "to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it".

He pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to hide damaging information ahead of the 2016 election in the US.

It's the first time since 2019 that Mr Trump has visited the UK.

Donald Trump lashes out at prosecutor and judge after court appearance

In 2018, the former president spent two days at his Turnberry course, meeting then-Prime Minister Theresa May and the Queen during the visit.

Asked if he would meet Mr Trump, Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf said he would "find it difficult".

He said: "I would find it difficult, I have to say, to meet with him without raising the significance of concerns I have of the remarks that he's made in the past."

