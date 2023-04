Donald Trump in New York to appear in court over alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels

The former president arrived in New York on Monday. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Former US President Donald Trump is expected to surrender to face criminal charges in a Manhattan courthouse today over an alleged hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

During his appearance, Trump is expected to be fingerprinted, learn the exact charges against him and plead not guilty.

The indictment includes multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offence, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The investigation has looked into six-figure payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Both say they had sexual encounters with Trump years before he entered politics.

Trump denies having sexual encounters with either woman and has denied any wrongdoing involving payments.

What to expect from Trump's court appearance

Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower. Picture: Getty

Trump is expected to arrive at court at around 6.30am New York time (11.30am in the UK).

He is expected to have his mugshot and fingerprints taken at court, but will not be wearing handcuffs.

He will then appear before a judge for his arraignment at around 2.15pm local time (7.15pm in the UK).

Trump will be read his charges and asked to enter a plea, which his lawyers have said will be not guilty.

The former president will then fly back to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, at around 8.15pm local time (1.15am in the UK, Wednesday).

The former president and his allies have been on the attack since he was charged on Thursday, labelling the indictment a "politically-motivated witch hunt".

In a statement last week, Trump said: "This is political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history".

He continued: "The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to 'get Trump', but now they've done the unthinkable - indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant election interference."

Former President Donald Trump's motorcade departs his Mar-a-Lago home. Picture: Alamy

The plane carrying former president Donald Trump lifts off at Palm Beach International Airport,. Picture: Alamy

Trump arrived in New York yesterday ahead of his scheduled court hearing later today.

He left his home in Mar-a-Lago shortly after midday on Monday for the journey to the airport.

While flying over, he posted on his social media platform Truth Social: "WITCH HUNT, as our once great Country is going to HELL!"

He added a few minutes later: "AMERICA FIRST!"

The former US president is staying at Trump Tower in Manhattan before turning himself in to authorities.