Why could Donald Trump be getting arrested?

Donald Trump has claimed he's going to get arrested following a payment to Stormy Daniels in 2016. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Former US President Donald Trump has claimed he will be getting arrested this week on charges originating back to a payment he paid porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Donald Trump took to his social media account Truth Social this week and claimed he would be arrested.

Despite there being "no notification" of an impending arrest, the former president vented he was being prosecuted for an "old and fully debunked fairytale" which involved him paying £106,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 to stay quiet following the revelation of their affair.

He encouraged his supporters to get out and "protest" as he could be the first US President to face criminal charges.

Donald Trump was offered the chance to stand before the grand jury. Picture: Alamy

Why could Donald Trump be arrested this week?

The claims come after a further investigation surrounding the payment elements from his Stormy Daniels scandal back in 2016.

At the time, Ms Daniels was offering to sell her account of an adulterous affair she had with Mr Trump but was soon kept quiet when his lawyer Michael Cohen paid her $130,000 (£106,000) to keep quiet.

While this act in itself is not illegal, when Trump paid back his lawyer the sum he paid Stormy, he cited it as 'legal fees' which prosecutors can see as an attempt to hide his payment to Ms Daniels. This can also be interpreted as falsifying business records which is a criminal offence in New York.

There is also an argument that this breaks election law as Donald Trump did not want voters to know he had an affair. If it is found that he covered up a crime by falsifying records, this is a much more serious charge.

Donald Trump said on the matter: "Now illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan district attorneys office, which has allowed new records to be set in violent crime & whose leader is funded by George Soros, indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven, & based on an old & fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors!) fairytale, the far & away leading republican candidate & former president of the united states of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week.

"Protest, take our nation back!"

Will Donald Trump actually get arrested?

There's no current evidence to suggest an arrest warrant is in play yet, as the case continues to unfold at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse this week.

The decision on whether to file charges rests with New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump could be indicted as soon as Wednesday, after the grand jury hear from one more witness at 2pm New York time.

After hearing from all witnesses, the jury will then vote on whether to indict Mr Trump or not.

What happens next for Donald Trump?

If the former president is given an indictment, he will appear in court in New York for his formal arrest and first hearing in court.

His official charges won't be known until they're read out by a judge in front of him next would should it happen.