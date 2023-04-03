'We're ready for this fight': Trump's lawyer says they will vigorously fight charges made against him

3 April 2023, 08:59

Mr Trump has said he is preparing for battle as he awaits his trial on Tuesday.
Mr Trump has said he is preparing for battle as he awaits his trial on Tuesday. Picture: Giorgio Viera and Probal Rashid via Getty images/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Donald Trump is 'gearing up for a battle' ahead of his court hearing in Manhattan this Tuesday, his lawyer has said.

The former US president is expected to fly to New York City today for his arraignment following an investigation into a $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Mr Trump's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, spoke of the charges on ABC's This Week programme on Sunday and said his client would be fighting them fiercely.

"He's someone who's going to be ready for this fight," Mr Tacopina said.

"We're ready for this fight. And I look forward to moving this thing along as quickly as possible to exonerate him."

Donald Trump has continually denied the charges made against him.

Read more: Port of Dover clears backlog after 18-hour queue chaos at border control but concerns grow ahead of Easter weekend

Read more: Pro-Putin propagandist blown up in cafe explosion after being 'given model of himself packed with TNT'

People turned up outside Manhattan courthouse after news of Mr Trump's indictment broke.
People turned up outside Manhattan courthouse after news of Mr Trump's indictment broke. Picture: Spencer Platt via Getty images

Reports in the US have suggested Mr Trump will face more than 30 business fraud related charges over the 2016 payment.

Mr Tacopina said they are yet to see the exact charges being made against his client.

Law enforcement officials told CBS News that Mr Trump will be escorted by US Secret Service on his way to New York.

The FBI, New York City court officers and the Secret Service have all reportedly been preparing in advance for Tuesday –including the New York Police Department who have increased security measures in case of any potential protests.

The trial is expected to take place at 14:15 (19:15 BST) in Manhattan and Judge Juan Merchan will be in charge of the former president's criminal arraignment.

People demonstrated outside Trump tower on Friday after the former president's indictment was confirmed.
People demonstrated outside Trump tower on Friday after the former president's indictment was confirmed. Picture: Spencer Platt via Getty images

Mr Trump, who is running for the 2024 presidential election again, is expected to return to his Florida home after the trial to address his supporters the same evening.

He has refuted the charges made against him and accused Manhattan district attorney of "political prosecution".

His lawyer said so far they know the former president will not be handcuffed and the courthouse will be closed off at the time of the trial, but other details of the arraignment remain under wraps.

He said: "This is unprecedented… I just don't know what to expect to see.

"What I hope is that we get in and out of there as quickly as possible, that it's... a typical arraignment where we stand before the judge, we say 'not guilty,' we set schedules to file motions and whatnot... and we move forward and get out there."

Alvin Bragg, Manhattan District Attorney, said the indictment is the civic duty of the citizens of New York and that nobody will be able to interfere with the proceedings.

