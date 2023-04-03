Port of Dover clears backlog after 18-hour queue chaos at border control but concerns grow ahead of Easter weekend

3 April 2023, 08:15

Thousands of passengers faced severe disruption at the Port of Dover across the weekend
Thousands of passengers faced severe disruption at the Port of Dover across the weekend. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A critical incident at the Port of Dover has been stood down after passengers faced severe disruption over the weekend - but concerns remain ahead of a busy Easter weekend.

A critical incident was declared at the port on Friday evening due to bad traffic and long delays at French border control, but delays continued across the weekend.

Thousands of passengers were hit with severe delays, with reports some people were stuck in queues for as long as 18 hours.

The Port of Dover apologised to passengers after standing down the critical incident. A full review will take place ahead of the forthcoming Easter weekend.

A critical incident at the Port of Dover has been stood down
A critical incident at the Port of Dover has been stood down. Picture: PA
Delays started on Friday morning, but carried on through the weekend
Delays started on Friday morning, but carried on through the weekend. Picture: PA

A spokesperson said: "All of this weekend's coaches have been processed through immigration controls at the port and have headed off to France. The critical incident has been stood down.

"The Port of Dover continued working round the clock with the ferry operators and border agencies to get coach passengers on their way and the backlog is now cleared."

They added: "We continue to offer our sincere apologies to all those affected by the prolonged delays that have occurred over the weekend."

Read More: 'Post-Brexit reality': Dover delays were 'predictable', says travel journalist Simon Calder

Read More: Stranded passengers at Dover angry as they're fed with crisps in hours-long delays and children sleep in service station

On Saturday, one parent, Rosie, told LBC she had been waiting for 13 hours, and had to sleep on a packed coach of 60 people with her children overnight.

"We were given a packet of crisps, a chocolate bar and a bottle of water at about 9 o'clock," she said.

"And then again this morning, about an hour ago, so they have sort of kept us a bit fed but no, there's nothing we can go and buy."

Meanwhile, other passengers are believed to have cancelled their holidays all together, including a coach full of football players heading for a tournament in Amsterdam.

This morning P&O Ferries tweeted: "There are no longer any queues at the entrance to the Port of Dover. We apologise for the wait times experienced this weekend."

Delays began on Friday morning, with a critical incident declared later that day
Delays began on Friday morning, with a critical incident declared later that day. Picture: PA

On Friday, pperators P&O Ferries and DFDS Seaways reported delays to ferry and coach services, blaming bad weather and hold-ups at French border control.

On Friday morning, at 11.18am, the company tweeted that coach traffic was "very busy" with "120 minutes wait" at border controls.

DFDS said on Friday: "The queues at Dover today have been as a result of bad weather causing delays to sailings, combined with high volumes of traffic, and particularly coach groups.

"DFDS is working to keep passengers up to date via its website and social media channels, and is transporting passengers on the next available sailing once they have checked in.

"It has also been working with coach operators to speed up the check in process for coach passengers."

Suella Braverman said delays at the Port of Dover are not down to Brexit
Suella Braverman said delays at the Port of Dover are not down to Brexit. Picture: Getty

The home secretary Suella Braverman rejected suggestions that delays at the Port of Dover can be put down to Brexit, saying that in general "things have been operating very smoothly at the border".

"What I would say is at acute times when there is a lot of pressure crossing the Channel, whether that's on the tunnel or ferries, then I think that there's always going to be a back-up and I just urge everybody to be a bit patient while the ferry companies work their way through the backlog," she told Sophy Ridge On Sunday.

But shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy criticised the government for not having a plan post-Brexit.

She said: "I really feel for the families that are trying to get away for an Easter break, people who have been caught up in this chaos, people whose livelihoods are threatened.

"It didn't need to be this way. If the Government got a grip, got down to brass tacks and started doing their actual job, all these things could be avoided."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Train Derailment in Montana

Probe after train derails in Montana

Tatarsky being handed the statue that is thought to have been packed with explosives

Pro-Putin propagandist blown up in cafe explosion after being 'given model of himself packed with TNT'

Thomas Cashman murdered Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer 'has £250k bounty on head' as gangsters fear murderer will 'grass' to get lighter sentence

USS Nimitz

South Korean, US and Japanese navies hold anti-submarine drills

Seymour Stein

Record executive who signed Madonna, Seymour Stein, dies aged 80

Julia Wendell, a 21-year-old Polish woman, says she thinks she could be Madeleine McCann

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann suffered 'mysterious skull fracture that partially erased her childhood memories'

Vladlen Tatarsky has been killed and at least sixteen people were injured in an explosion at a cafe in St Petersburg

Killing of Russian military blogger at St Petersburg cafe investigated as 'high-profile' murder

More than 1,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) at eight sites are walking out in an escalation of the long-running row

Demand for new passports spikes as more than 1,000 workers start five weeks of strike action

Sanna Marin increased her party's seats and secured 19.9% of the vote, despite her defeat

Finland's PM defeated by conservatives in intense three-way race for control of parliament

Tourists ride a scooter in Paris, Friday, march 31, 2023

Parisians overwhelmingly vote to ban for-hire e-scooters from their streets

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in a marina in Reading has been released, police have said.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman's body found in Reading marina released

Labour has said a tool to help victims of persistent anti-social behaviour is underused across the country, as it accused the Government of failing communities

Starmer pledges crackdown on drug dealers and fly-tipping as he aims to reassert Labour as party of law and order

Rishi Sunak is set to launch a grooming gangs taskforce as part of a crackdown that the PM says will see groups targeting children and young women "stamped out".

Rishi Sunak says grooming gangs fight 'held back by political correctness' ahead of latest crackdown

Miles Routledge (pictured) is being detained along with two other British men by the Taliban regime.

Distraught mum of 'danger tourist' held by Taliban 'desperate to know that he is safe'

Finland Election

Finland’s centre-right party claims win in tight election

Montenegro Presidential Election

Novice Milatovic wins Montenegro election, according to early predictions

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Cafe Explosion

Explosion in Russian cafe kills prominent military blogger

Ryuichi Sakamoto

Ryuichi Sakamoto who wrote music for The Last Emperor and The Revenant dies

Prominent Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky has been killed and at least sixteen people are injured following an explosion at a cafe in St Petersburg, Russia, according to reports.

Pro-war Russian military blogger killed and dozens injured in explosion at St Petersburg cafe
Evan Gershkovich

Blinken urges Russia to free detained Americans Gershkovich and Whelan

'Draconian' new laws that will allow workers, including bar staff and doctors, to take legal action against their boss if a member of the public offends them at work have sparked a backlash from Tory backbench MPs.

Sunak faces revolt over 'draconian' law allowing workers to sue bosses over offensive customers
Donald Trump

Donald Trump to deliver ‘remarks’ at his Florida club after arraignment

Destroyed house

Dozens dead after tornadoes tear path through US South and Midwest

Israel Palestinians Holy Week

Christian faithful mark Palm Sunday in Jerusalem

Poland John Paul II march

Thousands protest at TV show which accused John Paul II of covering up abuse

Yoshimasa Hayashi and Qin Gang

Japanese minister protests over detention of citizen during trip to China

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Simon Calder

'Post-Brexit reality': Dover delays were 'predictable', says travel journalist Simon Calder
Andrew Castle quizzes Steve Reed

'Is a Labour government a threat to the well-off?': Andrew Castle quizzes Labour MP Steve Reed
'These are the consequences': Travel Editor says Brexit is to blame for massive queues at Dover

'These are the consequences': Travel Editor says Brexit is to blame for massive queues at Dover
Shelagh Fogarty hears about tackling drug violence

‘The problem isn’t the drugs it's the illegality’: Caller blames violence on ‘prohibition’ of drug trade
James O'Brien on trans-Pacific trade deal

'What is wrong with these people?': James O'Brien ridicules Kemi Badenoch's trans-Pacific trade deal
Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel

Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel
Nick Ferrari

Kemi Badenoch: 'Depending how you look at it, EU trade is doing well'

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture
Nick talks to a caller who said 1,500 refugees are set to move into a nearby ex-military base.

Govt migrant rehousing plan will 'decimate' community, caller tells Nick Ferrari

Shelagh Fogarty

'They have got to give back as well': Caller demands 'respect' from migrants living in the UK

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit