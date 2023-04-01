'Deeply frustrated': Port of Dover blasts French border controls for delays as it apologises for hours-long queues

A critical incident was declared over coach traffic. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The Port of Dover has taken aim at French border processing as it apologised for hours-long queues as the Easter break began.

A critical incident was declared at the port on Friday due to bad traffic and long delays at French border control.

Strong winds also affected ferry services over the Channel.

The wait time for coaches was about seven hours from arrival late on Friday.

A spokesman for the port said: "The Port of Dover is deeply frustrated by last night's and this morning's situation and particularly so on behalf of all the ferry operators' coach passengers who have had to endure such a long wait at the port.

"Whilst freight and car traffic was processed steadily regardless of the additional challenging weather conditions and high seasonal volumes, coach traffic suffered significant delays due to lengthy French border processes and sheer volume.

"Despite considerable pre-planning with our ferry operators, border agency partners and the Kent Resilience Forum and the success of similar plans for processing substantial numbers of coaches during the most recent half term period, the additional coach bookings taken by ferry operators for Easter, has impacted operations for the port.

"Through the ferry operators and the port, food and drink has been provided to those coach passengers caught up in the border queues. We offer our sincere apologies for the prolonged delays that people have endured and continue to work with all of our partners to get all passengers on their way as quickly as possible."

Late on Friday, the port declared a critical incident over "high volumes of coach traffic due to the Easter holidays".

Huge queues began to build at the port on Friday. Picture: Alamy

Strong winds have affected ferry services. Picture: Alamy

It comes as thousands prepare to travel through the port during the Easter holiday period.

Operators P&O Ferries and DFDS Seaways have reported delays to ferry and coach services, blaming bad weather and hold-ups at French border control.

The latter announced on Twitter that it had been handing out drinks to coach passengers stuck waiting to get on their cruise.

DFDS UK Updates tweeted at 7.07pm, that services to France were running with delays of "up to 2 hours due to the winds in the channel".

On Friday morning, at 11.18am, the company tweeted that coach traffic was "very busy" with "120 minutes wait" at border controls.

DFDS said on Friday: "The queues at Dover today have been as a result of bad weather causing delays to sailings, combined with high volumes of traffic, and particularly coach groups.

"DFDS is working to keep passengers up to date via its website and social media channels, and is transporting passengers on the next available sailing once they have checked in.

"It has also been working with coach operators to speed up the check in process for coach passengers."