Donald Trump says he will be arrested on Tuesday over alleged $130,000 hush money payment to porn star

By Emma Soteriou

Donald Trump has said he will be arrested on Tuesday over claims he paid a porn star to keep quiet about their alleged affair.

Trump claimed on his Truth Social account that the Manhattan district attorney's office will arrest him within days, branding the probe "corrupt and highly political".

It comes more than six years after his lawyers allegedly paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about their affair.

However, Trump insisted the payment was just an "old and fully debunked fairytale".

The former president's post read: "Now illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan district attorneys office, which has allowed new records to be set in violent crime & whose leader is funded by George Soros, indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven, & based on an old & fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors!) fairytale, the far & away leading republican candidate & former president of the united states of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week.

"Protest, take our nation back!"

Trump was invited to testify before a Manhattan grand jury last week. His former lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified on Monday.

Speaking beforehand, Cohen said: "This is all about accountability. He needs to be held accountable for his dirty deeds."

If the claims are true, Trump could become the first former president ever to face criminal charges.

Trump is hoping to run for president again in 2024. Picture: Alamy

Trump's lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, said this week that an indictment was "more probable" due to recent developments.

He said that if Trump is indicted, “we will follow the normal procedures".

"But the one thing I still hold on to is hope that justice will prevail," he added.