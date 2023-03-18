Donald Trump says he will be arrested on Tuesday over alleged $130,000 hush money payment to porn star

18 March 2023, 13:49

Donald Trump says he will be arrested on Tuesday
Donald Trump says he will be arrested on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Donald Trump has said he will be arrested on Tuesday over claims he paid a porn star to keep quiet about their alleged affair.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Trump claimed on his Truth Social account that the Manhattan district attorney's office will arrest him within days, branding the probe "corrupt and highly political".

It comes more than six years after his lawyers allegedly paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about their affair.

However, Trump insisted the payment was just an "old and fully debunked fairytale".

Read more: US and UK welcome arrest warrant issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine

Read more: Queen Elizabeth and Diana 'kissed my ass in letters', claims Donald Trump in new book

Michael Cohen, former personal attorney of President Trump
Michael Cohen, former personal attorney of President Trump. Picture: Alamy

The former president's post read: "Now illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan district attorneys office, which has allowed new records to be set in violent crime & whose leader is funded by George Soros, indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven, & based on an old & fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors!) fairytale, the far & away leading republican candidate & former president of the united states of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week.

"Protest, take our nation back!"

Trump was invited to testify before a Manhattan grand jury last week. His former lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified on Monday.

Speaking beforehand, Cohen said: "This is all about accountability. He needs to be held accountable for his dirty deeds."

If the claims are true, Trump could become the first former president ever to face criminal charges.

Trump is hoping to run for president again in 2024
Trump is hoping to run for president again in 2024. Picture: Alamy

Trump's lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, said this week that an indictment was "more probable" due to recent developments.

He said that if Trump is indicted, “we will follow the normal procedures".

"But the one thing I still hold on to is hope that justice will prevail," he added.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin visits Crimea following war crimes arrest warrant

Donald Trump

Trump says he will be arrested on Tuesday as prosecutor eyes charges

Pakistan Politics

Pakistan police storm home of former prime minister Imran Khan

Peter Murrell steps down as SNP executive

Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell steps down as SNP executive amid membership numbers row

APTOPIX France Pension Tensions

Paris streets calm after pension reform protests as rubbish piles up

Diddly Squat Farm Shop

Fury as Jeremy Clarkson's 'overpriced' Diddly Squat farm shop attracts petrolheads to quiet village

Ukraine

Russian attacks continue in wake of Putin arrest warrant

Britain brought to a standstill

Travel chaos as rail strikes hit 14 train operators with more than half of all services cancelled

Nigeria election

Nigeria elects governors after disputed presidential vote

The International Criminal Court has issued two arrest warrants

US and UK welcome arrest warrant issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine-War-United Nations Vote

Deal enabling Ukraine to export grain ‘crucial to global food supplies’, UN told

Trump Investigations Judge

Federal prosecutors ‘can again question Trump lawyer before grand jury’

Prince Louis is now expected to attend the coronation alongside his siblings

Prince Louis set to be at King's coronation with George and Charlotte - but Archie and Lilibet will miss out

A million applications could be delayed by the strike

'Summer of discontent': Brits' holiday fears as more than a million passports at risk due to month-long strikes

Trump Gifts

‘I’m back!’: Trump posts on Facebook after two-year ban

King Charles has reportedly complained about the guards' loud changeovers

'Some volume control would be appreciated': Charles tells changing of the guard troops marching at palace to keep quiet

Latest News

See more Latest News

Capitol Riot Sentencing

Former US Air Force officer given two years for Capitol attack

Greg the Miniman aka Greg Doherty had been booked to play the leprechaun

Nightclub branded 'racist' after 'hiring a dwarf to play a leprechaun' for its St Patrick's day party
A Ryanair flight has been evacuated

Ryanair flight 'evacuated amid bomb scare at airport'

The protesters were taken out of the restaurant after 'occupying' reserved tables

Animal rights activists hauled out after 'occupying' top Mayfair restaurant and interrupting Pierce Brosnan's dinner
APTOPIX France Pension Tensions

Protests erupt in France over Macron’s retirement age push

Snoop flashed a thumbs up after the quirky performance

Snoop Dogg serenaded by lone bagpiper playing one of his hits as hip hop star lands in Glasgow
Sam Neill has been diagnosed with cancer

Jurassic Park's Sam Neill shares 'dark moments' after stage 3 cancer diagnosis

Doctors strikes have cost 175,000 appointments

More than 175,000 NHS appointments lost after junior doctors went on strike

Reddick was just 60 when he died

John Wick and The Wire star Lance Reddick dies of 'natural causes' aged 60 as tributes pour in
Russia Putin

ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over ‘abductions of Ukrainian children’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sturgeon's iron grasp on the SNP has been released - but pulling the party back together again is near impossible

Sturgeon's iron grasp on the SNP has been released - but pulling the party back together again will be near impossible
Do we value stay-at-home mothers, asks Andrew Castle following Chancellor's childcare reforms

Andrew Castle: 'Women are discriminated against because they have babies - fact'

Student nurses take on 5% pay offer

'The government have played us like a fiddle': a student nurse's take on the five percent pay deal
Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Cressida Dick failings ahead of the Casey report

Ex-senior cop says Cressida Dick 'buried her head in the sand' over state of the Met Police
Russian pilot was "stupid" and "inept" says former RAF Officer John Nichols

Russian pilot that hit US drone was 'stupid' and 'inept' says former RAF officer

James O'Brien isn't sure who to trust for truthful Budget analysis

'I can't trust the experts!': James O'Brien struggles to find reliable source following Spring Budget
Sam Freedman reveals government's incentivised plan to recruit childcare providers

Former Education Adviser Sam Freedman reveals one-off payment incentive for childcare providers
Nick Ferrari caller fumes at Plymouth tree felling

Appalled Nick Ferrari caller says 'bunch of little Hitlers' at Plymouth Council led the overnight felling of mature trees
There is a glimmer of hope - so much taxation - and so little time

There is a glimmer of hope - so much taxation - and so little time

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit