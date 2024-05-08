Terrifying moment Boeing 767 smashes into runway as plane makes emergency landing in Turkey

The nose of the plane smashed into the runway and scraped along the tarmac after the landing gear failed. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

A Boeing 767 cargo plane has crashed on landing in Turkey after its landing gear failed.

The FedEx plane took off from Paris Charles de Gaule airport this morning and was heading to Istanbul.

Video footage has captured the moment the nose of the plane smashes into the runway and scrapes along the tarmac.

Boeing is already mired in controversy over safety concerns and the deaths of two whistleblowers just two months apart.

A statement from officials at the airport reads: “IGA Istanbul Airport Rescue and ARFF continues its efforts to move the aircraft to a safe area and open the runway to flight traffic. Flight traffic and operations continue smoothly on all other runways, including the spare runways.”

To Boeing whistleblowers died just months apart from each other earlier this year.

Former quality auditor at Spirit AeroSystems, Joshua Dean, 45, died last week from a mystery infection. Months ago, fellow whistleblower John Barnett, 62, died by suicide in the midst of legal action against Boeing where he was due to give evidence.

The US Federal Aviation Administration has opened an investigation into Boeing after the beleaguered company reported that workers at a South Carolina plant falsified inspection records on certain 787 planes.

Boeing said its engineers have determined that misconduct did not create "an immediate safety of flight issue".

In an email to Boeing's South Carolina employees on April 29, Scott Stocker, who leads the 787 programme, said a worker observed an "irregularity" in a required test of the wing-to-body join and reported it to his manager.

"After receiving the report, we quickly reviewed the matter and learned that several people had been violating Company policies by not performing a required test, but recording the work as having been completed," Mr Stocker wrote.

Boeing notified the FAA and is taking "swift and serious corrective action with multiple teammates", Mr Stocker said.

No planes have been taken out of service, but having to perform the test out of order on planes will slow the delivery of jets still being built at the final assembly plant in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Boeing must also create a plan to address planes that are already flying, the FAA said.