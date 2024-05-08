Terrifying moment BA pilot is warned of potential bomb on flight from Bermuda to London

BA captain was alerted of a possible explosive on board a Bermuda to London flight on Sunday. Picture: Getty

By LBC

This is the alarming moment a British Airways captain is alerted of a possible explosive on board his flight from Bermuda to London.

“Cancel take-off clearance, cancel take-off clearance... We received some information regarding a bomb threat,” an air traffic controller told the pilot on Sunday moments prior to take-off.

The flight, which was due to leave the island Sunday evening, was cancelled when the pilot received a call from the air traffic controller informing him of an email they received suggesting a bomb was on board.

“We received some information regarding a bomb threat,” said the controller.

“Cancel take off,” the pilot replied before asking the woman if they should “leave the runway”.

Passengers were promptly evacuated from the plane as police officers and a security team were deployed to search the aircraft and surrounding area.

Audio details moment BA flight in Bermuda gets told of bomb threat

The Causeway and Kindley Field Road outside the airport were also closed.

A spokesman for the Bermuda Police Service said: “Police were notified by staff at the LF Wade International Airport of a bomb threat that was received via e-mail".

"Once the all-clear was given and the airport was declared safe, regular traffic flow was restored,” he added.

Passengers and the area were all reported to be safe.

The flight later received the all clear and normal airport traffic flow resumed by 11pm.

A spokeswoman for British Airways said: “Our teams are caring for our customers and supporting crew as we work to get them on their way as soon as possible”.