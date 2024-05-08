'Local hero' who raised thousands for NHS during Covid pandemic is killed in Leeds pub attack

Robert Hiscoe, 37, was killed after an attack at The Butterbowl in Farnley, Leeds, on Sunday. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Christian Oliver

A singer who raised thousands of pounds for the NHS during the Covid-19 pandemic has been killed during an attack in a Leeds pub.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Robert Hiscoe, 37, was killed after an attack at The Butterbowl in Farnley, Leeds, in the early hours of Sunday morning over the bank holiday weekend.

Mr Hiscoe - a passionate Leeds United supporter - was rushed to hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Nathaniel Philip, 35 - who police said had no fixed address - has been charged with his murder, West Yorkshire police said.

The enthusiastic singer regularly performed at the pub where the attack took place and previously used his talent to raise thousands of pounds for NHS charity during the Covid lockdown.

He streamed his pub concerts on Facebook Live during the pandemic, raising a reported £16,000 for NHS charities.

Posted by Nathan Lee on Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Tributes are now flooding in for the "local hero" from the Leeds community who was "loved by all".

"We have lost a legend" and a "one of a kind", Zoella Hiscoe wrote on Facebook, as she thanked family and friends for their tributes and "love for my bro".

"He will never be forgotten and I’m so humbled and so proud of what he was and what he has [his] beautiful Christina and his beautiful girls."

"What a guy you [will] always be in our hearts."

Read More: Mother who had fingers amputated after dog bite sues paramedics for advising she 'stay at home and take paracetamol'

Read More: Women spend an hour longer a day doing housework than men - with Yorkshiremen the worst for time on chores

Another friend wrote on social media: "I don't know where to begin, a talented singer, a great friend, a wonderful father, a devoted husband and one of the most loyal Leeds United fans I've ever met, not to mention an incredible drinking partner.

“Not many people I know will ever be loved so thoroughly as you, light up any room with your charming ways and never put anyone down, for anything.

“Thank you for bringing so much happiness and joy to so many people during lockdown and raising a shedload of money, ironically for the NHS.

“Nobody I know would ever have done that, give up night after night, week after week, of your time to keep people in good spirits, you should be knighted, not gone”

Another said: “Awful news, a pleasure to have known him and had many a pint together. RIP my friend.”

Tributes continued: “I can’t believe it. I am in absolute shock."What a lovely Man, Heart of Gold, Great Singer, Robert will be missed and will never be forgotten.”

Philip appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court Wednesday morning and was remanded in custody. He will appear again in court on Thursday.

The incident remains under investigation by detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.