Mother who had fingers amputated after dog bite sues paramedics for advising she 'stay at home and take paracetamol'

8 May 2024, 09:08 | Updated: 8 May 2024, 09:18

Michelle Ellis, 45, from Plymouth was bitted by her pet dog twice - on her right wrist and forearm - in January 2021
Michelle Ellis, 45, from Plymouth was bitted by her pet dog twice - on her right wrist and forearm - in January 2021. Picture: Facebook/Michelle Ellis

By Christian Oliver

A mother-of-four who had her fingers partially amputated after developing sepsis when she was bitten by her dog is now suing paramedics after they suggested she remain at home and take paracetamol.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Michelle Ellis, 45, from Plymouth was bitted by her pet dog twice - on her right wrist and forearm - in January 2021.

Two days later the mother complained of "flu-like symptoms" and called an ambulance.

Paramedics then attended her home when Ms Ellis' son informed them that she had been bitten days earlier. She also presented the medical professionals with mottled and bruised skin around the bite marks.

But Mr Ellis was not taken to hospital, despite her shivering and experiencing breathlessness, and remained at home.

Instead the mother was advised to strip off and cover herself with a sheet, using a fan to try and lower her body temperature, court documents claim.

Paramedics also suggested she take paracetamol in an effort to stave off the pain she was experiencing following the bite, it added.

The Emergency Department at Plymouth’s Derriford Hospital
The Emergency Department at Plymouth’s Derriford Hospital. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Disabled boy 'mauled to death by crocodiles after being thrown into the river by mother', as police launch murder probe

Read More: Sleepless in Stansted: Travellers stranded after nationwide e-gate outage causes 'utter chaos' at UK airports

The next day Ms Ellis was rushed to the local Derriford Hospital in Plymouth where she suffered multi-organ failure and was later diagnosed with sepsis.

She was placed into an induced coma and resuscitated twice. The mother also underwent an emergency tracheostomy so she could breathe. Parts of all ten of Ms Ellis' fingers and thumbs were forced to be amputated

Ms Ellis is now taking legal action against the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) - which dispatched the paramedics.

She is suing for damages amounting to more than £200,000, claiming the paramedics' negligence contributed to her serious medical complications and life-long complications.

According to legal documents, seen by MailOnline, Ms Ellis' lawyers argue: "The claimant's (Ms Ellis) injuries were caused or materially contributed to by the negligence of the Defendant (SWASFT), its servants or agents in the mismanagement of the Claimant's treatment.'

The lawyers continued: 'Each of the paramedics and other clinical staff employed by the Defendant owed to the Claimant a duty of care in respect of the clinical advice, actions and treatment provided by them.

"The Defendant is vicariously liable for any breach of such duty."

The claim relates to the dog bite marks that were "visible" when Ms Ellis was rushed to hospital the next day, and recorded in her clinical notes.

Read More: Children must show ID to use social media under new rules to protect kids from harmful content

Read More: Full list of changes to Wetherspoons menu with 18 drinks axed but more dishes - including Ramen noodles - added

The lawyers state: "They must, therefore, have been visible when paramedics attended the Claimant between 23.08 on 15 January 2021 and 00.23h the following day."

The document notes that Ms Ellis has been left with live-long complications have left her unable to fully use her hands and remains in some pain. She also said he has been left with PTSD and depression following the incident.

"She has been left with significant cosmetic defects and significant loss of function in her hands which will be permanent," the document says.

"She also experiences pain and sensitivity in the tips of her index fingers which will probably improve but, if it does not, will require further surgery."

Lawyers argue that paramedics should have taken an adequate medical history when they were called to Ms Ellis' home and should have noticed the bite marks on her hand. They claim the paramedics were negligent in failing to carry out a proper examination.

The documents claim that paramedics were negligent in noticing the bite marks, rising heart rate, temperature, and skin changes - which would have resulted in them considering that she contracted sepsis. Ms Ellis would then have been taken to hospital a day early where she would have avoided some of the complications.

A spokesperson for South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said is was "inappropriate for us to comment at this stage."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rebecca Joynes, is appearing at Manchester Crown Court where she is charged with having sex with a 15-year-old boy

Teacher, 30, got pregnant by teenage pupil while awaiting trial for 'grooming' another schoolboy

Members of British Columbia’s Sikh community gather in front of the courthouse in Surrey, British Columbia

Three men charged with killing Sikh activist in Canada appear in court

Banned Premier League star Sandro Tonali was spotted ‘grafting’ in a hi-vis jacket

Banned Premier League star spotted ‘grafting’ in hi-vis jacket in ‘random side quest’

Sophie Hinchliffe shared her pain over the death of her father.

Mrs Hinch shares 'deep unimaginable pain' after father dies suddenly in his sleep

The UK government is 'deeply concerned' about the assault on the Rafha crossing in Gaza and wants to see a 'credible military plan' from Israel.

UK government 'deeply concerned and need to see credible military plans' after Israeli offensive on Rafah crossing

Rescuers work at a damaged building after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv region, Ukraine

Russia launches wide attack on Ukrainian energy facilties

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on buildings near the separating wall between Egypt and Rafah, southern Gaza Strip

Israel reopens key crossing for aid to enter Gaza after rocket attack

Passengers have resorted to sleeping on the airport floor

Sleepless in Stansted: Travellers stranded after nationwide e-gate outage causes 'utter chaos' at UK airports

Putin is capable of launching a mini-invasion, says Polish spy boss

Putin is ready to launch invasion of Nato nations to test West, warns Polish spy boss

Disney Results

Disney streaming turns a profit in first financial report since Iger challenge

Prince Harry has been snubbed by the royal family twice in hours

Prince Harry snubbed by King Charles for second time as he makes Prince William Colonel in Chief of his old regiment

Israel Palestinians

US paused bomb shipment to Israel over Rafah invasion concerns, official says

North Korea Obit Propaganda Chief

North Korean official whose propaganda helped build the Kim dynasty dies aged 94

Mexico Dead Surfers

Mother of Australian surfers killed in Mexico gives moving tribute to sons

Ofcom has published its draft children's safety codes of practice.

Children must show ID to use social media under new rules to protect kids from harmful content

Ian Gelder has died aged 74.

'My heart is broken into a million pieces’: Game of Thrones star dies aged 74 as devastated husband pays tribute

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump (Markus Schreiber AP/Cillian Sherlock/PA)

Stormy Daniels describes first meeting Trump during hush money trial

Maryland Bridge Collapse

Body of last missing worker recovered from Baltimore bridge collapse site

Trump Hush Money

Judge in Trump’s classified documents case cancels May trial date

Border Force has reported outages at airports across the UK.

Britain's five-hour flightmare: Passport e-gates back online after mass outage left thousands stranded
South Africa Building Collapse

Rescuers bring survivors from the rubble after building collapse in South Africa

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Israeli forces take control of Gaza side of Rafah crossing with Egypt

Rachel Reeves tells LBC she will not be joining the Garrick Club

Rachel Reeves says she 'won’t be queuing up to join' the Garrick Club after it ends its men-only rule
The Garrick Club has a long list of prestigious members

Garrick club votes to let women join for first time in 193-year history

Susan Bruckner has died aged 72.

‘She was magic’: Grease star Susan Buckner dies aged 72 as family pays emotional tribute

Queen Camilla surprises children at a London primary school

Queen Camilla surprises children at London primary school as she visits to open Coronation library

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry will not meet Charles due to King's 'full programme' as Duke arrives in UK for Invictus Games ceremony

Prince Harry arrives back in Britain for Invictus Games event but won't meet King Charles or Prince William
King Charles is "very good" after returning to public duties

King Charles feeling 'very good' as he returns to public duties after cancer diagnosis, says Penny Mordaunt
Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson

Princess Beatrice gives rare update on mother Sarah Ferguson’s cancer battle after ‘bumpy health scare’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit