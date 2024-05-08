John Swinney officially sworn in as Scotland's First Minister with cabinet announcement expected today

John Swinney is sworn in as Scotland's new First Minister at a ceremony in Edinburgh. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

John Swinney has been sworn in as the new First Minister of Scotland in a ceremony in Edinburgh.

Mr Swinney - who is the seventh First Minister - is expected to appoint his Cabinet later.

Appearing before Scotland's most senior judge, he was granted his official title - First Minister and Keeper of the Scottish Seal at the event at the Court of Session.

The new SNP leader succeeded Humza Yousaf after his shock resignation from the position at the end of last month.

John Swinney takes the oath as he was sworn in. Picture: Alamy

He appeared before Scotland's most senior judge at the ceremony in Edinburgh. Picture: Alamy

The 60-year-old won the SNP leadership contest on Monday after no other challenger put themselves forward for the top job.

He was backed by 64 MSPs, with his nearest rival Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross picking up 31.

It came just eight days after Yousaf announced he was stepping down, after his decision to terminate the powersharing agreement the SNP had with the Scottish Greens at Holyrood left him facing a vote of no confidence in his leadership.

Yousaf formally tendered his resignation to King Charles last Tuesday.

John Swinney, with his wife Elizabeth Quigley, after he was voted by MSPs to be Scotland's next first minister. Picture: Alamy

After a quarter century at Holyrood, Mr Swinney assumed the highest office in the land.

He was among the historic first intake of MSPs when the Scottish Parliament reconvened after 292 years in May 1999.

The ex-MP represented the constituency of former North Tayside Constituency until 2011. Since then, he has been MSP for Perthshire North.

As well as serving as deputy first minister between 2014 and 2023, he has also held ministerial portfolios for education, Covid recovery and finance.

