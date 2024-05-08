Hunt for Tunbridge Wells flasher: CCTV appeal for man wanted over string of indecent exposure incidents

Police have released CCTV footage as they search for a man allegedly involved in a string of flashing incidents. Picture: Kent Police

By Christian Oliver

Police have released CCTV footage as they search for a man allegedly involved in a string of flashing incidents.

The inquiry relates to reports of a man believed to be in his 30s exposing himself in wooded areas and near a local cricket pitch.

In the CCTV footage released by Kent Police, the man is seen walking through a wooded area in Tunbridge Wells.

The unidentified man is said to have important information about the series of indecent exposure offences.

He is seen in what appears to be exercise clothing, wearing a grey running-style jumper, dark shorts, a dark-coloured baseball cap, and white trainers. He also has a distinct knee bandage.

The alleged indecent exposure offences took place near Tunbridge Wells in the villages of Rusthall and Langton Green between April 12 and 30.

Police say the man may have important information in connection with incidents reported in similar locations.

One of the incidents took place at around 1.20pm on Friday, April 12, when a woman was walking in Tunbridge Wells between Rusthall Road and Langton Road and saw a man around the wooded area.

It was alleged that the man was committing an indecent act.

Another incident was reported to have taken place at around 10.15am on Wednesday, April 24, when a woman was walking near a cricket pitch and Coach Road.

A third took place at around 2pm on Tuesday, April 30, when another woman was walking near the same area as the other incidents.

Police are now reviewing local CCTV in the area and have urged residents to check any private security cameras for footage, while drivers are asked to review any dashcams.

Anyone with any information or recognises the man in the images is asked to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/59473/24.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or use the online form here.