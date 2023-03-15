Queen Elizabeth and Diana 'kissed my ass in letters', claims Donald Trump in new book

Trump is planning to publish a book containing letters sent to him from world leaders. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

The Queen was among a series of famous figures that "kissed my ass" in correspondence, former US President Donald Trump has claimed.

Trump is planning to publish a book containing letters sent to him before and after he was president, including the late Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana.

Talking about his new book, Letters to Trump, on the right-wing website Breitbart, Trump said: "I think they're going to see a very fascinating life.

"I knew them all – and every one of them kissed my ass," he said.

Donald Trump met the Queen several times during his presidency. Picture: Getty

It is the second book penned by the former president since he left the White House in 2021 after he published a collection of photos taken during his tenure.

His new book is also expected to contain letters from former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan, as well as Richard Nixon and both George Bushes.

Other prominent world leaders set to feature in the book will be China's President Xi Jinping and former president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro.

"It's amazing how quickly their adoration of him changed when he ran for office as a Republican," Mr Trump's son Donald Jr said.

"Letters to Trump shows you exactly how they felt about him and how phoney their newfound disdain truly is."

Donald Trump meets Queen Elizabeth in 2019. Picture: Getty

President Donald Trump landed in England in June 2019 for his first official state visit to the UK, during which he also met the-then Prince of Wales and Camilla.

He also travelled to the UK to meet the Queen at Buckingham Palace off the back of a NATO summit in December 2019.