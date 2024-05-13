Teenager jailed for murder of British mum-of-two stabbed to death at home in Australia

Teenager jailed for murder of British mum-of-two stabbed to death at home in Australia. Picture: GoFundMe / Naomi Sprudzans

By Kit Heren

A teenager has been jailed for the murder of a British mother-of-two who was stabbed to death at her home in Australia.

Emma Lovell, 41, who was originally from Ipswich, died after she and her husband Lee, 43, were stabbed at their home on Boxing Day 2022.

She was stabbed in the heart with a 4.5 inch knife, while her husband survived a less severe wound.

Two 17-year-olds were charged soon afterwards, and one, who still cannot be named because of his age at the time of the attack, pleaded guilty earlier this year.

He was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Monday. The other person charged with the attack has yet to enter his plea, with his case set to be heard in Brisbane this month.

Lee Lovell, husband of victim Emma Lovell, outside the court. Picture: Alamy

The judge said of the Lovells: "They were ordinary citizens enjoying their family life in their home where they were entitled to feel safe.

"What happened... violated that entirely."

Neighbours were alerted when one of the couple's two daughters screamed: "Someone help my mum, help my mum.

Mr Lovell, who moved from Suffolk to Australia with Mrs Lovell in 2011, was released from hospital after the attack after being treated for a non-life threatening knife wound.

The couple's daughters Kassie (left) and Scarlett (right). Picture: Alamy

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, he said: “She died trying to protect me and our family. We’re all devastated by what has happened. I miss her so much.”

Mrs Lovell's best friend Christina Lofthouse, 41, who lives in Britain, said she was “the best friend a girl could have”.

“She was the first person I messaged in the morning and the last person I spoke to at night," she said.

“I’m utterly heartbroken that my best friend is gone and I don’t get to speak to her again, hug her again, laugh with her and cry with her.

“Her poor daughters, husband, mum, brother and sister. As a family we are heartbroken to lose the best friend a girl could have. We had a friendship like no other."