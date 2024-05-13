Germany 'considers conscripting all 18-year-olds' to boost numbers in the armed forces

Germany is considering introducing conscription for all 18-year-olds. Pictured - Germany's defence minister Boris Pistorius
Germany is considering introducing conscription for all 18-year-olds. Pictured - Germany's defence minister Boris Pistorius.

Germany could bring back conscription for all 18-year-olds amid fears of an all-out NATO war with Russia.

According to the Sunday Telegraph, official plans could be made public as early as next month.

Officials are understood to be in the final stages of discussions with Germany’s defence minister Boris Pistorius.

During a recent Washington trip, Mr Pistorius said he was “convinced” Germany “needs a form of military conscription.”

Under the plans all men and women would be subject to possible conscription once they turned 18.

Germany's previous policy on compulsory military service only applied to men.  

Including women would require a chance to the country’s constitution.

Germany is looking at three possible options. The first is trying to increase voluntary sign-ups with an information campaign sent to 18-year-olds. The second only applies to men aged 18 - they would be required by law to sign up to an online form and then may be chosen for service.

The third option would see a compulsory year of military service for young men and women when they turn 18.

Mr Pistorius has previously said that the German army, or Bundeswehr, must become "war ready" to meet the possible threat of Russia. Earlier this year the German defence minister said that the country could increase military spending to as much as 3.5% of economic output.

Germany has set a target of raising the size of its armed forces from some 180,000 today to more than 200,000.

Vladimir Putin delivered a speech last week where he hailed Russian troops fighting in Ukraine for their courage and also blasted the 'collective West', accusing it of 'fuelling regional conflicts’.

