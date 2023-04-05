'How come Donald Trump defies political gravity yet again?' asks Iain Dale as former President leads in the polls

By Phoebe Dampare-Osei

Iain Dale is curious to understand how the former President is leading the polls in spite of his arrest and charges.

Iain Dale said: "One thing fascinates me about this - not just that he's the first ex-President to face criminal charges but the fact that they've made him more popular than ever, that he is now the outright frontrunner to become the Republican candidate for the presidency."

He added: "He has got a lot of sympathy among core Republican voters who might have been thinking about voting for one of his opponents in the primaries. but according to the polls he is now the out and out front runner.

"How come Donald Trump defies political gravity yet again?"

Iain took his listeners back to the 2016 presidential election, when in the weeks before the big vote, audio was released of Trump saying that "it was okay to grab a woman by the you know what".

"Everyone thought that was the end of his campaign, that Hillary Clinton was definitely going to be the next president, and yet he won", Iain remarked.

"Are we about to see something similar here where he defies the laws of political gravity and goes through the nominating process and then wins the presidency again?" the radio presenter wondered.

"Over this side of the Atlantic I think the majority of people think that is just preposterous - what on earth is going on in the United States of America?" he asked.