'How come Donald Trump defies political gravity yet again?' asks Iain Dale as former President leads in the polls

5 April 2023, 11:45

By Phoebe Dampare-Osei

Iain Dale is curious to understand how the former President is leading the polls in spite of his arrest and charges.

Iain Dale said: "One thing fascinates me about this - not just that he's the first ex-President to face criminal charges but the fact that they've made him more popular than ever, that he is now the outright frontrunner to become the Republican candidate for the presidency."

He added: "He has got a lot of sympathy among core Republican voters who might have been thinking about voting for one of his opponents in the primaries. but according to the polls he is now the out and out front runner.

"How come Donald Trump defies political gravity yet again?"

READ MORE: 'Absolute bloody travesty': Ex-Donald Trump aide slams 'un-American' case against former President

Iain took his listeners back to the 2016 presidential election, when in the weeks before the big vote, audio was released of Trump saying that "it was okay to grab a woman by the you know what".

"Everyone thought that was the end of his campaign, that Hillary Clinton was definitely going to be the next president, and yet he won", Iain remarked.

READ MORE: Who is Stormy Daniels and what is Donald Trump charged with? Accusations against the ex-president explained

"Are we about to see something similar here where he defies the laws of political gravity and goes through the nominating process and then wins the presidency again?" the radio presenter wondered.

"Over this side of the Atlantic I think the majority of people think that is just preposterous - what on earth is going on in the United States of America?" he asked.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

04/04 Cross Question

Cross Question 04/04 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 03/04

Cross Question 03/04 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question 29/03 | Watch Again

'I'm livid': Lawyer's 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

'I'm livid': Furious lawyer says her 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

Iain Dale

Cross Question 28/03 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question 27/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question 22/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question 21/03 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question 15/03 | Watch again

'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis

'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis

Iain Dale 14/03/23

Cross Question 14/03 | Watch again

Iain Dale

Cross Question 13/03 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question 08/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question 07/03 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question 06/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question 22/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question

Cross Question 21/02 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question 20/02 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 15/02/23

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/02 | Watch again

Iain Dale 14/02/23

Cross Question 14/02 | Watch Again

Iain Dale hosts Cross Question 13/02/23

Cross Question 13/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question 08/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question | Watch Again

Cross Question 07/02 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question 06/02 | Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Government is looking to slash household water usage and power showers could be axed

Power showers and 'dual flush' toilets may be banned under Government plans to save water

The National Crime Agency has updated its list of the most wanted men in Britain

Britain's most dangerous men: Public urged to avoid these 24 criminals wanted for litany of crimes
Kemi Badenoch has proposed changes to the legal definition of 'sex' under the 2010 gender equality act.

Trans women face being banned from single-sex spaces under plan to make legal definition of sex 'biological'
Nicola Sturgeon's husband has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party

Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell arrested by detectives investigating SNP finances

Musk is now the second-richest billionaire

Elon Musk no longer the world's richest man after takeover of Twitter

'It's a travesty': Ex-Trump assistant supports him as former President denies charges

'Absolute bloody travesty': Ex-Donald Trump aide slams 'un-American' case against former President
Melania Trump was notably absent from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago speech

Melania missing in action: Donald Trump’s wife raises eyebrows with absence as ex-president condemns US justice
One of the court officers entered ahead of Trump and didn't hold the door open for him

'No special treatment': New York court officers don't hold the door open for Donald Trump

School pupil unable to discuss political views in school

‘I’m scared to be speaking about my normal right-wing views’ in school year 11 student tells LBC
Prince George will have an important role at his grandfather's Coronation

Prince George to be one of King Charles' four Pages of Honour at Coronation