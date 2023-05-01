'Final' rescue flight for British nationals trapped in war-torn Sudan

1 May 2023, 19:02 | Updated: 1 May 2023, 19:24

An additional RAF rescue flight for Brits still trapped in war-torn Sudan is due to depart from the country later
An additional RAF rescue flight for Brits still trapped in war-torn Sudan is due to depart from the country later. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

An additional RAF rescue flight for Brits still trapped in war-torn Sudan was due to depart from the country on Monday.

British nationals as well as foreign NHS staff and their dependants who have leave to enter the UK were also eligible for the extra flight on Monday, after the government previously suggested that efforts to pull out UK citizens had come to an end.

So far, the UK evacuated 2,122 people from the country on 23 flights.

Those wishing to board needed to get to the airport in Port Sudan, a coastal city some 500 miles from capital Khartoum, by 12pm local time.

The Foreign Office would not confirm whether the plane had departed, but flight tracking websites showed that a Royal Air Force Hercules transport aircraft had left Port Sudan New International Airport at 18:43 local time (17:43 BST).

Another flight, an RAF Atlas transport plane, is due to depart at 20:25 local time (19:25 BST).

On Saturday, Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell warned that the UK "can't stay [in Sudan] forever" as the security situation continued to deteriorate.

The scramble to fly Brits to safety comes amid fierce fighting between the Sudanese army and rival paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces for control of the capital, Khartoum.

Evacuees and military personnel boarding an RAF aircraft bound for Cyprus, on 29th April, 2023 in Omdurman, Sudan.
Evacuees and military personnel boarding an RAF aircraft bound for Cyprus, on 29th April, 2023 in Omdurman, Sudan. Picture: Getty

Further fighting and airstrikes were reported over the weekend despite both sides agreeing to a ceasefire, which was subsequently extended.

The eruption of violence sparked an exodus of foreign nationals and diplomatic staff, with tens of thousands of people fleeing the country.

It comes after the Sudanese army said on Saturday that it was launching a major new offensive against its rivals in positions in the city

This image grab taken from AFPTV video footage on April 28, 2023, shows an aerial view of black smoke rising over Khartoum.
This image grab taken from AFPTV video footage on April 28, 2023, shows an aerial view of black smoke rising over Khartoum. Picture: Getty

The latest ceasefire, which has not held, had been due to expire at midnight on Sunday, but the RSF said the truce had been extended for a further three days.

The FCDO said the dependants of British nationals and NHS staff, who have a right to live in Britain, would also be allowed to board the rescue flight.

British Nationals safely departing an RAF aircraft, after being evacuated from Sudan, on April 25, 2023 at RAF Akrotiri on the island of Cyprus.
British Nationals safely departing an RAF aircraft, after being evacuated from Sudan, on April 25, 2023 at RAF Akrotiri on the island of Cyprus. Picture: Getty

On Friday, the UK government announced that non-British NHS staff in Sudan would be able to get on flights out of the country, having initially rejected calls to evacuate NHS workers without British passports due to constraints on capacity.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: "I am grateful to our armed forces who have ensured there was an alternative to Wadi Saeedna and who are currently supporting FCDO and Border Force staff to facilitate the rescue effort."

The UK faced criticism in the early days of the conflict for beginning its evacuation after other countries, which included European nations that airlifted hundreds of people out of the country before the first UK rescue flights took place.

But a Foreign Office spokesperson said that the UK's evacuation of the country has since become "the largest of any Western country".

