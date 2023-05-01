New photo by Kate of grinning birthday girl Princess Charlotte released to mark royal turning eight

A new photo of Princess Charlotte taken by Kate has been released to mark the young royal turning eight. Picture: The Princess of Wales / Getty

By Chris Samuel

A new photo of a beaming Princess Charlotte has been released to mark the young royal turning eight.

The photo was taken by her mother Kate in Windsor this weekend and shows the second the Cambridges' three children smiling toward the camera.

It comes soon after a picture was released last month of Charlotte's younger brother Louis, happily sat in a wheelbarrow pushed by the Princess of Wales, to celebrate his fifth birthday.

Charlotte, Louis and and elder brother George all live in Windsor's Home Park with their parents.

All three are reportedly set to take part in King Charles coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6, as the family prepares for the historic occasion on Saturday.

Read more: 'It's great to be home': Donald Trump touches down in Scotland for first UK visit since 2019

Read more: Father-of-three who got trapped in indoor cave at adventure park dies from his injuries

Prince George will be one of eight Pages of Honour at the event and it's expected that the children will later appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The photo of the princess was taken by mum Kate in Windsor this weekend. Picture: The Princess of Wales

The siblings recently appeared in a photo captured by Kate with the late Queen that was released on what would have been the former monarch's 97th birthday, which showed her smiling with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Balmoral.

It comes after Kate released a picture of Charlotte's younger brother Louis to mark his fifth birthday last month. Picture: PA

Kate is a keen photographer and has been known to share pictures she's taken to mark family occasions.

Kate and William in a photograph shared to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary. Picture: Kensington Palace

Last week she and Prince William released released another photograph of them on bicycles to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary.

The picture, which was taken by photographer Matt Porteous in Norfolk last year was shared with the caption "12 years" with a heart emoji.