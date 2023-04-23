Prince of Wheels: New photos of beaming birthday boy Louis released to mark royal turning five

A picture of a beaming Prince Louis being pushed in a wheelbarrow by mum Kate has been released ahead of his fifth birthday. Picture: PA

By Chris Samuel

A beaming Prince Louis is seen being pushed in a wheelbarrow by mum Kate in a photo released ahead of his fifth birthday.

In the photograph, released on Saturday, the young prince is seen smiling in a knitted blue jumper, chequered shirt and blue shorts.

Sat on top of a pile of grass and leaves, the young royal holds on to the edge of a wheelbarrow as Princess Catherine laughs.

The picture is one of two by photographer Millie Pilkington taken on the Windsor Estate earlier this month, with the second a close-up of the young royal.

Prince Louis is fourth in line to the throne, following the death of his his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in September.

Louis and older siblings Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, all attend the private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire and live with their parents at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

In a departure from tradition, the pictures were taken by a professional photographer, and not Kate. Picture: PA

They appeared in a photo captured by Kate with the late Queen that was released on what would have been her 97th birthday, which showed her smiling with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Balmoral.

It's thought that Louis didn't join his siblings at his the former monarch's funeral at Westminster Abbey in September as he was considered too young to attend, but he is expected to join Charlotte and George in the procession from Westminster Abbey which will follow King Charles' coronation on May 6, reports have suggested.

Louis and his siblings appeared in photo captured by Kate with the late Queen that was released on what would have been her 97th birthday, which showed her smiling with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Balmoral. Picture: Prince of Wales

Prince Louis amused royal fans during the flypast for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June last year, as he pulled faces on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The prince was born on April 23 2018 - St George's Day, and at 11 weeks old and was christened Louis Arthur Charles by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, at the Chapel Royal in St James Palace.