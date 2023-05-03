Eyes right! Stunned commuters watch in awe as thousands of soldiers troop through Waterloo station for the Coronation

Incredible scenes as thousands of soldiers file into London ahead of the King's Coronation. Picture: LBC / Twitter / Beth / David Savage

By Danielle DeWolfe

Thousands of soldiers could be seen swarming into London last night ahead of rehearsals for the King's Coronation.

Travellers passing through London's Waterloo Station witnessed the impressive scene on Tuesday evening, as soldiers passed through the key terminal in full ceremonial attire.

It came ahead of the latest dress rehearsal prior to the King's Coronation, which is set to take place in central London on Saturday, May 6.

Hundreds of soldiers from the military, navy and RAF are expected to march through central London as part of the event, before stopping along Whitehall and standing in silence.

Travellers passing through London's Waterloo Station witnessed the impressive scene on Tuesday evening, as soldiers passed through the station in full ceremonial attire. Picture: Twitter: David Savage

Military procession moves through Waterloo station ahead of King's coronation

Lines of military personnel could be seen snaking through the transport hub at around 9:30pm on Tuesday, as police cordons and armed officers kept the general public at a distance.

Commuters noted long queues at Waterloo Station, as they were held at bay by police to allow formally dressed officers - many of whom can be seen carrying instruments - to pass through the barriers and into central London for rehearsals.

David Savage, who was passing through Waterloo at the time, took to Twitter to add: "Bumped into some of the UK’s finest this evening at London Waterloo on my way home just now.

"Apparently on full dress rehearsal for the Coronation, taking place all night tonight on the actual procession route. #bestofthebest"

The soldiers could then be seen marching through the streets outside the station, as they made their way towards the Palace for the late night rehearsal.

Saturday's Coronation will see thousands of officers take to the streets of the capital, with officers on high alert following a number of security scares in recent days.

The King's Coronation rehearsals comprised of thousands of soldiers, many on horseback, marching down the Mall from Buckingham Palace during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The parade began when soldiers dressed in bright yellow uniforms began the short journey and the brass band on horseback practised as they accompanied the stage coach as it passed through Westminster.

Onlookers skipped along next to the stage coach and ran after the regiments of mounted soldiers that followed.

It's the second such rehearsal to take place in the capital in recent weeks.

Lines of soldiers in ceremonial attire could be seen snaking through London's Waterloo Station. Picture: Twitter: David Savage

The news follows the arrest of a knifeman who was arrested outside Buckingham palace last night.

The man was caught throwing what is thought to be shotgun cartridges into the Palace grounds, having also been heard shouting that he was going to "kill the King".