Local Elections 2023 Live: Labour and Tories brace for Sunak's first electoral test

Polls are still open in the local elections as Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak seek to get a clear view on the mood of the country. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Polling stations have closed in the UK's local elections - with results set to test Labour's national poll lead over the Conservatives in several key council seats.

Labour have had a double-digit poll lead over the Tories for around a year - with the local election results set to test the progress of Sir Keir Starmer's party.

Rishi Sunak has managed to boost the Conservatives' fortunes since taking over as Prime Minister from ill-fated predecessor Liz Truss in October - but faces the prospect of up to 1000 losses across the country.

This is the first set of elections in the UK which will require voters to produce photo ID to vote.

The new requirement has led to call of foul play from opposition parties who claim the Conservatives are engaging in voter suppression.

