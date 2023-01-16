Voter ID: How to cast your ballot under new law requiring you bring photo identification

16 January 2023, 19:17

The Government has introduced new laws about voter IDs
The Government has introduced new laws about voter IDs. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Voter ID will be required at the polling station in many upcoming elections in the UK and the Government has opened a service for electors to get one.

Identification will be needed for by-elections to Parliament and local elections among others.

The Government has changed requirements for voting despite criticism that voter ID could lead to some people being excluded from voting.

Here is everything you need to know about the changes – including when you'll need ID and how to get it.

What's the new law?

The Elections Act 2022 means that from May 2023 voters will need to show ID when they cast their ballot in person in some elections and referendums.

This could be a driving licence, including a provisional one, including a licence issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands.

A UK, EU, Norwegian, Icelandic, Liechtensteiner, Manx or Channel Island passport will be valid too.

Read more: 'A memoir like no other': Boris Johnson to publish bombshell tell-all book about time as Prime Minister

Some elections will require photo ID
Some elections will require photo ID. Picture: Alamy

A PASS card, Blue Badge, biometric residence permit, a Defence identity card, an identity card issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein, a Northern Ireland Electoral Identity Card, a Voter Authority Certificate and an Anonymous Elector's Document will all be valid.

Bus passes, Oyster 60+ cards, Freedom Passes and other travel cards issued in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are also valid.

The ID will still be valid if expired provided the photo still looks like you.

Which elections will need photo ID?

Currently, general elections will not require photo ID.

However, by-elections for the UK Parliament will require it.

Read more: Sunak set for showdown with Sturgeon as he moves to block Scottish Govt's controversial gender change law

Advice on what IDs you need to vote has been issued
Advice on what IDs you need to vote has been issued. Picture: Alamy

Local elections in England, recall petitions for MPs in England, Scotland and Wales, and police and crime commissioner elections will need it.

Neighbourhood planning referendums, business improvement district referendums in England and local authority referendums in England will all need voter ID.

How can I get photo ID?

If you don't have photo ID as set out above, you can get one via the Government website, where a new service has launched.

You can apply to get a Voter Authority Certificate on the Government's website.

Why is it controversial?

There are fears from groups like the Electoral Reform Campaign that it would disadvantage already marginalised groups.

People who don't have money to go on holiday don't have passports, and if they can't drive they are unlikely to have driving licences.

But the Government and supporters say it will tighten up rules around voting to stop potential fraud from taking place.

