Tory rebels planning to oust Sunak and make Mordaunt PM as part of 100-day masterplan to save party

Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Rebel Tories are working on a 100-day masterplan to oust Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister and turn around party polling fortunes under Penny Mordaunt as leader.

A group of Conservative MPs are drawing up the roadmap to replace Mr Sunak with Ms Mordaunt, the Leader of the House of Commons, and focus on securing quick wins for the Government ahead of an election.

According to the Sunday Telegraph, a coronation for Ms Mordaunt as PM would be followed by a swathe of policy announcements.

Pledges on immigration, the NHS, crime and welfare spending would be aimed at putting the beleaguered party on the front foot before the general election is called.

The strategy is partly inspired by US Republicans in 1994 - when Speaker Newt Gingrich successfully revived his party using the Contract with America policy blitz.

Picture: Alamy

Despite the reports, sources close to Ms Mordaunt have dismissed the claims as "codswallop".

A Tory rebel told the Telegraph: "The reality is that we are facing an extinction-level event.

"It is for colleagues to decide if they want to go down with the sinking ship."

The Tories have drawn up the plans in anticipation of local election results going heavily against them on May 2.

Ahead of the polls, Mr Sunak was hit with a body blow as former minister Dan Poulter defected to Labour.

Picture: Alamy

The former health minister and Conservative MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich announced his decision on Saturday.

The MP said that his 20 night shifts over the past year had been a “truly life-changing” experience, witnessing an "overstretched" health service first-hand.

Mr Poulter also labelled the Conservatives a "nationalist party of the right".

The defection was confirmed by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and MP Wes Streeting.

Picture: Alamy

Taking to X formerly Twitter, the Labour leader wrote: "It’s fantastic to welcome Dr Dan Poulter MP to today’s changed Labour Party.

"It’s time to end the Conservative chaos, turn the page, and get Britain’s future back. I’m really pleased that Dan has decided to join us on this journey."

Mr Poulter won his seat with a majority of 23,321 at the last election.

In an opinion column published on Saturday, the Tory MP wrote: "As an MP and psychiatrist, I see the burden that a service near breaking point takes on patients, their families and healthcare colleagues"