Angela Rayner brands Rishi Sunak 'pint-sized loser' during feisty exchange during PMQs

24 April 2024, 16:44 | Updated: 24 April 2024, 17:33

Angela Rayner and Oliver Dowden clashed in a heated exhange at PMQs
Angela Rayner and Oliver Dowden clashed in a heated exhange at PMQs. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Angela Rayner has described Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - who is 5'7 - as a "pint-sized loser" during a feisty exchange at Prime Minister's Questions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With Sunak in Berlin, Rayner and Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden took centre stage in the Commons on Wednesday.

The deputy Labour leader mocked Dowden over rumours he had urged his neighbours in Number 10 to call an election because he's worried they might get "wiped out".

"Has he finally realised that when he stabbed Boris Johnson in the back to get his mate into Number 10 he was ditching their biggest election winner for a pint-sized loser?" she asked.

Read more: More tax cuts still on despite record defence spending boost, Rishi Sunak insists

Angela Rayner calls Sunak ‘pint-sized loser’ during PMQs face-off with Oliver Dowden

Dowden countered the jibes by suggesting the "right honourable landlady" should step down, adding the she might start claiming the House of Commons as her primary residence if the pair were required to deputise again.

Rayner had already began the exchange with a plea for the Conservatives to stop "obsessing" about her living arrangements and instead focus on banning no-fault evictions, saying that after 14 years the Conservative party has "failed renters, they've failed leaseholders and they've failed mortgage-holders".

The Ashton-under-Lyne MP has faced scrutiny about whether she paid the right amount of tax on the 2015 sale of her Stockport council house because of confusion over whether it was her principal residence.

She previously vowed to "do the right thing and step down" if found to have committed a crime - but has remained confident she has followed the law.

Read more: Former Labour minister and crossbench peer Frank Field dies aged 81

The deputy party leader has promised to quit if found she broke the law
The deputy party leader has promised to quit if found she broke the law. Picture: Alamy

Dowden started the debate with: "To begin with, it is a pleasure to have another exchange with (Ms Rayner) in this House, our fifth in 12 months, anymore of these and she'll be claiming it as her principal residence."

Mr Dowden later highlighted the government's plans to boost defence spending, with Ms Rayner saying: "We all want to see 2.5%, the difference is that we haven't cut the army to its smallest size since Napoleon.

"Never mind some secretive deep state, it's the state of the Tory party that's the problem. They're in a deep state of sewage."

Rayner also pressed the government over its plans to reform leasehold and the pair clashed over mayoral election candidates - including in the West Midlands.

Mr Dowden also said: "Her policy to repeal every single Conservative trade union law in the first 100 days would open the door to French-style wildcat strikes."

Ms Rayner joked she was expecting better from Mr Dowden, adding: "He seems to be a bit worn out, maybe it's the 3am calls from the bad men that have been keeping him up at night."

Read more: Horses spooked by 'big bang' when builders' concrete clattered to the ground sparking rampage that left five injured

Oliver Dowden suggested Rayner could start claiming the House of Commons as her principal residence
Oliver Dowden suggested Rayner could start claiming the House of Commons as her principal residence. Picture: Alamy

The investigation into Rayner was prompted by a complaint from Tory deputy chairman James Daly, who is understood to have made police aware of neighbours who contradicted Ms Rayner's statement that a property, separate from her husband's, was her main residency.

Mr Daly alleged she may have made a false declaration about where she was living on the electoral register.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "We're investigating whether any offences have been committed.

"This follows a reassessment of the information provided to us by Mr Daly."

'Chasing a smear'

On Tuesday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Conservatives are "chasing a smear" in raising questions about her taxes.

A Labour spokesperson said: “Angela welcomes the chance to set out the facts with the police.

"We remain completely confident that Angela has complied with the rules at all times and it’s now appropriate to let the police do its work.”

Caller believes the Angela Rayner tax row is just a distraction from other Tory activities

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

v

British army helicopters fly to Finland in 'largest Nato exercise since Cold War'

Breaking
One person has been arrested

Teenage girl arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two teachers and pupil stabbed at school

Joe Biden

Joe Biden signs 95 billion dollar war aid measure for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

The child was abducted outside Harrods

Man charged with kidnap and sexual assault after girl, 9, 'snatched' outside Harrods

Rishi Sunak said he has made a choice to "prioritise defence".

More tax cuts still on despite record defence spending boost, Rishi Sunak insists

Paris 2024

Paris will be a no-fly zone to safeguard its ambitious Olympics opening ceremony

Japan China Fukushima

IAEA inspects treated radioactive water release from Fukushima nuclear plant

Two people have been arrested

Man and woman charged with fraud after dine-and-dashers 'left £329 bill unpaid at restaurant'

Five people have been injured as well as some of the horses

Horses spooked by 'big bang' when builders' concrete clattered to the ground sparking rampage that left five injured

Russian attack

Ukrainian officials thank US for military aid to help stop Russian onslaught

Five people, including a child, died in the incident

Three arrests after five migrants, including child, die trying to cross Channel

A mum from Essex has

'It’s so dangerous': Mum forced to walk in road with pram leaves notes for 'inconsiderate' drivers blocking pavements

University protesters

Biden seeks to navigate Israel-Hamas war protests on US college campuses

David Buik asks why the 21st century has been a disappointing period for business.

Why has the 21st century been such a disappointing period for business and UK stock markets?

David McCaw with his returned ID card.

Mystery as long-lost security card is discovered under Antarctica iceberg 13 years after going missing

Boeing 737 Max planes

Boeing posts £286m loss amid safety scrutiny

Latest News

See more Latest News

One person has been arrested

Three people including teacher injured after 'knife attack’ at Welsh school as classrooms locked down and one arrested
Pope Francis holds his weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican

Cisco Systems joins Vatican pledge to ensure ethical use and development of AI

Athens residents take selfies of the orange-hued dust that engulfed the city

Eerie images show Athens engulfed in orange haze as Saharan desert dust cloud descends

Five people have been injured as well as some of the horses

Five injured as Household Cavalry horses - including one covered in blood - smash through London in six-mile rampage
Karen Bass

Suspect targeted Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass in home break-in, official says

Chinese astronauts

China prepares to send three astronauts to Tiangong space station

Two footballers suspended by their club after being accused of rape

Two Premier League footballers, 19, arrested over rape claim suspended by their club

Zoe Ball revealed her mother had died after a battle with cancer

Devastated Zoe Ball says 'sleep tight dear mama' as she announces her mother's death from cancer
Fayez's Mercedes taxi was smashed into

Terrified taxi driver describes moment bloody Household Cavalry horse smashed into his Mercedes van
Taiwan and US officials

China blasts ‘dangerous situation’ over US military aid to Taiwan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles awarded Kate with a new title.

King Charles honours Princess Kate with new title to thank her for taking on 'more responsibilities'
The Princess of Wales has released a picture of Prince Louis to mark his 6th Birthday

"Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis!" Kate shares her adorable birthday snap of young Prince

Kate has not commented publicly on Louis' birthday

Kate stays silent for Prince Louis' sixth birthday, with no new photo published in break with tradition

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit