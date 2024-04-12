Breaking News

Angela Rayner will 'do the right thing' and quit if police find she broke law over council house row

Angela Rayner says she'll quit if she is found to have broken the rules. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Angela Rayner says she will resign if convicted of breaking electoral law amidst a police probe into the sale of her house

The Deputy Labour Leader said: "If I committed a criminal offence, I would of course do the right thing and step down.

"The British public deserves politicians who know the rules apply to them."

Greater Manchester Police are looking into claims she gave the wrong information about her main residence 10 years ago.

In a statement, the MP for Ashton-under-Lyne said she is "completely confident" she followed the rules at all times.

The shadow housing secretary said she's looking forward to setting out the facts.

"I've repeatedly said I would welcome the chance to sit down with the appropriate authorities, including the police and HMRC, to set out the facts and draw a line under this matter," she said.

She added: "The questions raised relate to a time before I was an MP and I have set out my family's circumstances and taken expert tax and legal advice."

The party has previously said it will allow for a "line to be drawn" on the issue.

The investigation was prompted by a complaint from Tory deputy chairman James Daly, who is understood to have made police aware of neighbours who contradicted Ms Rayner's statement that a property, separate from her husband's, was her main residency.

Mr Daly alleged she may have made a false declaration about where she was living on the electoral register.

On Friday morning, a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "We're investigating whether any offences have been committed.

This follows a reassessment of the information provided to us by Mr Daly."

'Chasing a smear'

On Tuesday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Conservatives are "chasing a smear" in raising questions about her taxes.

A Labour spokesperson said: “Angela welcomes the chance to set out the facts with the police.

"We remain completely confident that Angela has complied with the rules at all times and it’s now appropriate to let the police do its work.”