TikTok star Om Fahad shot dead outside home in apparent assassination

TikTok star Om Fahad has been shot dead outside her home in an apparent assassination. Picture: Getty

By Danielle De Wolfe

Iraqi TikTok star Om Fahad has been shot dead outside her home in an apparent assassination.

The social media star was shot dead by an unknown attacker while she sat in her car outside her home, according to reports.

The attack, which took place on Friday in the Zayne neighbourhood of Iraq, has since been confirmed by Iraq's interior ministry.

They added that “unknown assailants" were to blame.

The attacker is reported to have shot the popular influencer in her car from a motorbike.

According to Iraqi security officials, the influencer, whose real name is Ghufran Sawadi, appeared to have been the victim of an assassination.

Ms Fahad rose to fame on social media for her light hearted videos of herself dancing to Iraqi music while wearing tightly fitted costumes.

She was sentenced to six months in prison last year for sharing images of outfits the court deemed inappropriate and that undermined "modesty and public morality".

According to reports by US-owned Al Hurra news agency, the attacker pretended to make a food delivery to avoid arousing suspicion before shots were heard.

A second woman is said to also be injured in the attack.

According to Al Hurra news agency, a "specialist work team" has been set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding the apparent assassination.

The influencer's incarceration followed the launch of a new government committee designed to monitor social media sites for content it deemed 'offensive'.

Following the crackdown, independent Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said: "Iraqi authorities' detention and conviction of several social media content creators on vague charges that do not justify the restriction of natural rights is extremely concerning."

According to reports, the star had also recently found herself involved in a feud with a fellow influencer, Dalia Naeem.

Naeem found fame in the country after becoming known as 'Iraqi Barbie' - a nod to her plastic surgery.