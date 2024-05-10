Revealed: Text messages sent to schoolboy, 15, by maths teacher, 30, accused of having 'sex with students'

10 May 2024, 00:06

Rebecca Joynes is accused of having sex with teenage boys
Rebecca Joynes is accused of having sex with teenage boys. Picture: Bruce Adams / Daily Mail
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Text messages between a female maths teacher - accused of sleeping with two pupils - and a boy have been revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rebecca Joynes, 30, is on trial accused of six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, including two while being a person in a position of trust.

The allegations - which she denies - relate to her relationship with two students whilst a teacher at a Greater Manchester School, including one whom she fell pregnant with while awaiting trial on bail.

Police have been able to retrieve messages sent by Joynes, which included the teacher telling one boy he "better" come to her place, the court was told.

In the messages, Boy A asks: 'Am I coming later or no?'

Joynes replies: 'You better had come now you told me you are.'

Boy A replies: 'Don't worry I will'

Another set of messages read from Boy A: 'I don't like maths get too distracted now'. He followed up: 'From the work.'

Joynes replied: 'Better had be the work.'

Boy A then said: 'Of course it is Miss. What else would it be?'

Joynes then said: 'Good.'

Rebecca Joynes allegedly got pregnant with one student while awaiting trial for taking another schoolboy back to her luxury apartment for sex
Rebecca Joynes allegedly got pregnant with one student while awaiting trial for taking another schoolboy back to her luxury apartment for sex. Picture: Bruce Adams / Daily Mail

Another set of messages reveal Boy A asking Joynes if she was asleep, to which the teacher said: 'Nope. Why? X'

It comes after the mother of an underage pupil has told of the moment she discovered her son was being 'groomed' by his maths teacher before allegedly being taken back to her apartment for sex.

A statement from the mother of Boy A - neither of whom can be named for legal reasons - was today read out in court where she explained the moment she discovered the alleged grooming, leaving her "absolutely furious" and reduced to tears.

The court also heard how the 15-year-old denied he "made up" allegations against Joynes because she rejected his advances during a cross-examination at Manchester Crown Court today.

Read More: 'Anyone in my position would have had sex with good-looking teacher,' schoolboy, 15, tells police as she stands trial

Read More: 'Eunuch maker' who mutilated paying customers and streamed procedures online is jailed for life

It comes after the court heard yesterday that Joynes picked up Boy A after school in 2021 before driving him to the Trafford Centre where she bought him a £345 belt at Selfridges. She is then accused of taking him back to her flat where they had sex twice.

The mother, in her statement to the court, said on the day in question her son came home from school and changed out of his uniform before packing an overnight bag. He told her that he was staying at his best friend's house.

She later spoke to him where the Boy A told her he was playing Fifa with his friend.

Boy A told police that he had actually arranged to meet Joynes who took him back to her flat at Salford Quays, where they twice had sex, with the teacher warning him: "No one had better find out".

The following day the mother explained that she noticed a mark on her son's neck which "looked like a love bite".

"I said, 'What's that mark on your neck?'" his mother said.

"He said, 'Oh nothing, I don't know.'

On the following Monday the mother then received a call from her son's school telling her that an "allegation" had been made through an anonymous report through Childline that involved a teacher and her son.

The boy was then called out of class but initially denied the claims to his mother and police, telling them: "It was just a stupid conversation in group chats that got out of hand" and "friends having banter".

His mother replied: "You could have cost this girl her career now!"

She left the school with her son, who was advised by police to stay off social media as rumours were swirling.

The pink baby bonnet was pictured tucked into her trousers.
The pink baby bonnet was pictured tucked into her trousers. Picture: Bruce Adams / Daily Mail

Read More: Teenage girl arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two teachers and teenager stabbed at school

Read More: Primary school teacher admits murder of boyfriend whose mummified remains were found buried in garden

The mother than returned home to discover a call from the mother of the boy her son had supposedly been staying at, the night he was allegedly with Joynes.

"I think I owe you an apology," she was told, before confessing Boy A had not been staying with her son at her house - and that she had picked him up from an address in Salford the day after that belonged to the teacher.

Boy A's mother's then returned to the school, as her statement continued" "I was upset and crying at this point. Crying my eyes out."

Det Con James Partington, of Greater Manchester Police (GMP), said in his statement, he was still at the school as Boy A's mother returned.

"She entered the school in tears," he said. "She stormed into reception and I would describe her as in a panic and distraught."

A short time before the alleged offence, he had come and said to her, "My teacher is well fit Mum. Everyone says she's well fit.'

"I just laughed it off," his mother said in her statement. "I thought it was typical teenage boys' comment."

Joynes was later suspended from school as police investigated and she was bailed on condition she have no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18.

But it later emerged that Joynes had been in a long-term sexual relationship with another teenage boy she had been in contact with while suspended.

The youngster is the father of Joynes's young daughter. The defendant claims sexual activity with Boy B did not start until he turned 16.

Joynes denies two counts of sexual activity with Boy A, two counts of sexual activity with Boy B and two counts of sexual activity with Boy B while being a person in a position of trust. The trial continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Firefighters use a raft to transport a horse after rescuing it from a roof, where it was trapped for days amid flooding, after heavy rain in Canoas, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil

Caramelo, Brazilian horse stranded on roof by floods, is rescued

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt (L), Andrew Bailey (R)

Chancellor warns Bank of England against cutting interest rates too quickly warning inflation could spike again

It comes after Natalie Elphicke defected to Labour at PMQs on Wednesday

Hundreds of Mi5 officers to be hired to help stop migrant boat crossings, Sir Keir Starmer vows

Marianne Smyth poses with Johnathan Walton

Scammer who claimed to be Irish heiress should be extradited to UK, judge rules

Trump Hush Money

Stormy Daniels spars with Trump defence lawyer over alleged sexual encounter

Eden Golan is Israel's contestant at this year's Eurovision

Israeli Eurovision singer ordered to stay in hotel by national security agency as thousands call for her to be excluded

Barron Trump

Trump’s 18-year-old son Barron to make political debut at Republican convention

Hunter Biden

Court rejects Hunter Biden’s appeal in gun case

Jeremy Vine is suing Joey Barton for libel and harassment.

Jeremy Vine sues Joey Barton over ‘nonce’ claims as part of ‘sustained attack’ by ex-footballer

Xi Jinping shakes hands with Viktor Orban

Hungary and China sign strategic co-operation agreement during Xi Jinping visit

Exclusive
Jill Stein has said Jeremy Corbyn should join the Green Party

US Green Party's Jill Stein says Jeremy Corbyn should join British Greens

Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu says Israel ‘will stand alone’ if it has to after US threat over arms

HMP Wandsworth in London

Scandal-hit Wandsworth prison should be put into emergency measures amid security concerns, watchdog warns

Police at the scene in north London

Man, 22, arrested for murder after woman in her 60s stabbed to death in broad daylight on busy north London street

Exclusive
It would be ‘counter-productive’ to remove pro-Palestine encampments that have sprung up on campuses across the UK, the Chief Executive of Universities UK has told LBC

Universities chief says it would be ‘counter-productive’ to break up encampments but vows to protect Jewish students

A crane loads food aid for Gaza onto a container ship docked in Cyprus

Ship loaded with aid heads for US-built Gaza pier

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sarah Olney discussed the impact of the interest rates.

Tories criticised for ‘appalling mismanagement of economy’ as mortgage rates set to rise after interest rates held
Resurfacing work will take place along Old Military Road in the Glenshee area

Drivers face 142-mile diversion for nearly a month as one mile of road to be resurfaced

Sexual Misconduct Harvey Weinstein

Weinstein will not be sent back to California while he awaits New York retrial

Rishi Sunak has urged campuses to keep Jewish safe

Fears hard-left activists are infiltrating universities as PM urges bosses to protect Jewish students
Ukrainian serviceman at the front line in Donetsk

Zelensky says Russia has initiative in Ukraine’s east but new western aid on way

Rebecca Joynes is accused of having sex with teenage boys

'Hysterical' mother tells court of moment she discovered maths teacher 'groomed' and 'had sex with her underage son'
The British Army has issued an update on the recovery of two injured military horses.

Army issues update on Household Cavalry horses seriously injured in rampage across London

Basile Boli participates in the first stage of the Olympic torch relay in Marseille

Torchbearers in Marseille kick off Olympic flame’s journey across France

Russia Victory Day Parade

Russia celebrates victory in Second World War at Victory Day parade

Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins says she 'was told to have an abortion' because her baby was intersex

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles joked he was glad to be 'out my cage' at his first military engagement since his cancer diagnosis.

Smiling King Charles says he’s glad to be 'out my cage’ as he attends first militarySmiling King Charles says he’s glad to be 'out my cage’ as he attends first military engagement since cancer diagnosis
King Charles and Prince William attended royal engagements on Thursday after Harry's stop in the UK.

King Charles and Prince William turn out for royal engagements after neither met with Prince Harry on brief trip to UK
Harry was joined for the service of thanksgiving by close relatives of his mother

Prince Harry backed by Diana's family at Invictus Games service after being snubbed by King twice during UK visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit