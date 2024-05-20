Children used as 'objects for research' and risks ignored, infected blood inquiry finds

20 May 2024, 12:38

Victims of the Infected Blood scandal
Victims of the Infected Blood scandal. Picture: alamy

By StephenRigley

Children were used as "objects for research" while the risks of contracting hepatitis and HIV were ignored at a specialist school where boys were treated for haemophilia, the final report of the Infected Blood Inquiry has found.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Of the pupils that attended the Lord Mayor Treloar College in the 1970s and 80s, "very few escaped being infected" and of the 122 pupils with haemophilia that attended the school between 1970 and 1987, only 30 are still alive.

Several pupils at the boarding school in Hampshire were given treatment for haemophilia at an on-site NHS centre while receiving their education.

But it was later found that many pupils with the condition had been treated with plasma blood products which were infected with hepatitis and HIV.

(left to right) Gary Webster, Owen Savill, Stephen Nicholls, Lee Stay, Ade Goodyear and Julian Gatrick, who attended Treloar school in the 1970s and 1980s.
(left to right) Gary Webster, Owen Savill, Stephen Nicholls, Lee Stay, Ade Goodyear and Julian Gatrick, who attended Treloar school in the 1970s and 1980s. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Governments and NHS carried out ‘chilling cover-up’ of infected blood scandal, bombshell report reveals

Read More: Read in full: The Infected Blood Inquiry Report, the key points and timeline

Haemophilia is an inherited disorder where the blood does not clot properly.

Most people with the condition have a shortage of the protein that enables human blood to clot, known as Factor VIII.

In the 1970s, a new treatment was developed - factor concentrate - to replace the missing clotting agent, which was made from donated human blood plasma.

The 2,527-page report, written by inquiry chair Sir Brian Langstaff, concluded that children at Treloar's were treated with multiple commercial concentrates that were known to carry higher risks of infection and that staff favoured the "advancement of research" above the best interests of the children.

The report found that from 1977, medical research was carried out at Treloar's "to an extent which appears unparalleled elsewhere" and that children were treated unnecessarily with concentrates, particularly commercial ones rather than alternative safer treatments.

Sir Brian said: "The pupils were often regarded as objects for research, rather than first and foremost as children whose treatment should be firmly focused on their individual best interests alone. This was unethical and wrong."

His report found there is "no doubt" that the healthcare professionals at Treloar's were aware of the risks of virus transmission through blood and blood products.

He wrote: "Not only was it a pre-requisite for research, a fundamental aspect of Treloar's, but knowledge of the risks is displayed in what the clinicians there wrote at the time.

"Practise at Treloar's shows that the clinical staff were well aware that their heavy use of commercial concentrate risked causing Aids," he continued.

Despite knowledge of the dangers, clinicians proceeded with higher-risk treatments in attempts to further their research, the report concluded.

Sir Brian wrote: "It is difficult to avoid a conclusion that the advancement of research was favoured above the immediate best interest of the patient."

He continued: "In conclusion, the likeliest reason for the Treloar's treatments having the catastrophic results they did is that clinicians were seduced by wishing to believe, against available information, that intensive therapy might produce better overall results; by the desirability of convenience in administration rather than the safety of treatment and by ignoring some of the treatment implications of the research projects they wished to pursue."

The Lord Mayor Treloar College, which has since been rebranded as Treloar's, was established in 1908 as a school which gave disabled children a better chance to receive an education alongside any medical treatment they might need.

It was originally a boys' school but then merged with a girls' school in 1978 to become co-educational.

From 1956, boys with haemophilia began attending the school. After it was discovered pupils had been given infected blood plasma, the NHS clinic at the school closed.

The report also highlighted that parents and children at Treloar's were given little information about their care and the related risks, and that parental consent was not sought regarding the use of different treatments.

Sir Brian wrote: "The evidence before the inquiry suggests, overwhelmingly, that there was no general system or process for telling parents of the risks of viral infection.

"Nor were pupils told.

"Parents were not given details, nor even core information, about their children at Treloar's for haemophilia.

"They were not told, for instance, that despite their home clinician's recommendations as to the treatment product, the pupils were being given a range of different concentrates."

In many cases, the report states, research was conducted on patients, including children, without consent or consent of their parents and without informing them of the risks.

"They gave a consistent account that there had been no meaningful consultation with their parents, or with them," Sir Brian continued.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Colin and Janet Smith are calling for criminal prosecutions after they lost their seven year old son Colin in 1990

‘He had aids but they kept it from us’: Parents tell of hell as infected blood report reveals children used for ‘research’
Benjamin Netanyahu

International Criminal Court seeks arrest warrant for Israeli PM Netanyahu

Accused pair

Russian director and playwright go on trial over play ‘justifying terrorism’

Hospital building with flowers outside

Slovak PM’s condition improves after assassination attempt

Collapsed bridge and ship

Ship that caused deadly Baltimore bridge collapse refloated

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar (right)

International Criminal Court seeks arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leaders on charges of war crimes

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange wins bid at High Court to appeal against extradition to the United States

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange wins High Court bid to appeal against extradition to the United States

The Infected Blood Inquiry Report was published today

Read in full: The Infected Blood Inquiry Report, the key points and timeline

Tens of thousands of people in the UK were infected with deadly viruses after they were given contaminated blood and blood products between the 1970s and early 1990s.

Governments and NHS carried out ‘chilling cover-up’ of infected blood scandal, bombshell report reveals

New Taiwanese leader

Taiwan’s new President urges China to stop military intimidation

Rescuers on a mountaintop

Iranian President and foreign minister found dead at helicopter crash site

Michael Cohen

Cohen faces fresh grilling as Trump’s hush money trial enters final stretch

Bren orton, 29, went missing in Switzerland last week

British extreme kayaker, 29, feared drowned after becoming 'trapped underwater' in Swiss river

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has been killed in a helicopter crash along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several others

Israel says ‘it wasn’t us’ after Iran's President ‘Butcher of Tehran’ Ebrahim Raisi dies in helicopter crash crash

Emergency vehicles

What we know so far about helicopter crash that killed Iranian President

Cambridge academic claims Britain owes £205bn in reparations

UK owes Caribbean nations more than £200bn in reparations for slavery, Cambridge don claims

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Brian Langstaff may refer Treloar’s to the CPS in his final report on Monday

School at centre of infected blood scandal where 75 pupils died could face prosecution

Jacob Zuma

Court rules former South African leader Jacob Zuma cannot stand in election

'We've got to give these people justice': Ministers vow to address any criminal wrongdoing in infected blood report

'We've got to give these people justice': Ministers vow to address any criminal wrongdoing in infected blood report
Ebrahim Raisi

Acting President appointed after Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ebrahim Raisi

Iran’s president found dead at helicopter crash site

Marine Le Pen

Far-right groups launch unofficial campaign for European elections

Fiona Harvey sent Sir Keir Starmer a total of 276 messages

Baby Reindeer's real-life 'Martha' accused of targeting Keir Starmer by 'bombarding him with almost 300 emails'
The High Court is set to rule on the next stage of Julian Assange's legal battle over his extradition to the US

Judgement Day for Julian Assange as High Court set to rule on WikiLeaks Founder's extradition to US
Asia hornets threaten honey bees and insect pollinators

Public told to report sightings of Asian hornets after record number of the invasive insects spotted last year
Aurora borealis (northern lights), boreal forest, Yellowknife environs, NWT, Canada

Good news if you missed the Northern Lights as aurora borealis could return to some UK skies tonight

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Anne Robinson has confirmed she is in a relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles

Anne Robinson reveals secret relationship with Queen Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles
Charles, Camilla and William will join forces to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

King Charles to make first overseas trip since cancer diagnosis for D-Day anniversary event with Camilla and William
Queen Camilla says King Charles is "feeling better" as he continues cancer treatment

Queen Camilla says King is 'feeling better' after return to public duties but must 'behave himself' over packed schedule

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit