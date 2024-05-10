UK escapes recession as economy grows 0.6% in first quarter of 2024

10 May 2024, 07:19 | Updated: 10 May 2024, 07:57

The UK economy rebounded out of recession with faster-than-expected growth
The UK economy rebounded out of recession with faster-than-expected growth. Picture: Alamy/ONS

By Emma Soteriou

The UK has escaped a recession after the economy grew in the first quarter of 2024.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

GDP is estimated to have risen by 0.6% between January and March, the Office for National Statistics said.

It represented the strongest quarterly growth since the last quarter of 2021.

The performance was particularly driven by improvements in the services and production sectors, which grew by 0.7% and 0.8% respectively.

It comes after two quarters of decline - which represents a technical recession - in the back half of 2023.

On Friday, the ONS confirmed the quarterly performance after 0.4% economic growth in March, again boosted by the UK's service industry.

There was notable growth for the human health and social services sector, administrative and support services, as well as for wholesale and retail firms.

However, construction output fell 0.4% during the month. It represented a significant reduction in decline after a 2% fall in February.

Read more: Chancellor warns Bank of England against cutting interest rates too quickly warning inflation could spike again

Read more: Tories criticised for ‘appalling mismanagement of economy’ as mortgage rates set to rise after interest rates held

GDP is estimated to have risen by 0.6% between January and March.
GDP is estimated to have risen by 0.6% between January and March. Picture: ONS

Responding to the figures, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "There is no doubt it has been a difficult few years, but today's growth figures are proof that the economy is returning to full health for the first time since the pandemic.

"We're growing this year and have the best outlook among European G7 countries over the next six years, with wages growing faster than inflation, energy prices falling and tax cuts worth £900 to the average worker hitting bank accounts."

ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: "After two quarters of contraction, the UK economy returned to positive growth in the first three months of this year.

"There was broad-based strength across the service industries with retail, public transport and haulage, and health all performing well.

"Car manufacturers also had a good quarter. These were only a little offset by another weak quarter for construction."

Labour's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: "This is no time for Conservative ministers to be doing a victory lap and telling the British people that they have never had it so good.

"The economy is still £300 smaller per person than when Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians UN Membership and Rights

UN to vote on resolution to grant Palestine new rights and revive membership bid

Chad Election

Chad’s military ruler declared winner of presidential election

Chancellor brands Labour plan to tackle small boat crossings 'absolute joke' which will 'encourage more people to come'

Chancellor brands Labour plan to tackle small boat crossings 'absolute joke' which will 'encourage more people to come'

The UK economy rebounded out of recession with faster-than-expected growth

Chancellor predicts 'interest rate cuts this summer' but refuses to say when - as UK economy comes out of recession

Paramedics in the street in Edgware where a woman was stabbed to death

Woman in her 60s stabbed to death in London street by thief who 'tried to steal her bag' as man, 22, arrested

M25 section closes again tonight as drivers warned to pack extra food and drink amid delays and possible Ulez charge

M25 section closes again tonight as drivers warned to pack extra food and drink amid delays and possible Ulez charge

Japan Sega Sammy Fortress

Japanese game maker Sega Sammy sells resort to US fund

Russia Putin Government

Putin reappoints Mishustin as Russia’s prime minister

Hailey and Justin Bieber are expecting a child together.

Hailey and Justin Bieber announce they are expecting first baby together

Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the US made a mistake withholding weapons

'We'll do what we have to do': Netanyahu issues stark warning as he says Israel can 'stand alone' if US halts weapons

Japan Whaling

Japan proposes expanding commercial whaling to fin whales

Rebecca Joynes is accused of having sex with teenage boys

Revealed: Text messages sent to schoolboy, 15, by maths teacher, 30, accused of having 'sex with students'

Firefighters use a raft to transport a horse after rescuing it from a roof, where it was trapped for days amid flooding, after heavy rain in Canoas, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil

Caramelo, Brazilian horse stranded on roof by floods, is rescued

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt (L), Andrew Bailey (R)

Chancellor warns Bank of England against cutting interest rates too quickly warning inflation could spike again

It comes after Natalie Elphicke defected to Labour at PMQs on Wednesday

Hundreds of MI5 officers to be hired to help stop migrant boat crossings, Sir Keir Starmer vows

Marianne Smyth poses with Johnathan Walton

Scammer who claimed to be Irish heiress should be extradited to UK, judge rules

Latest News

See more Latest News

Trump Hush Money

Stormy Daniels spars with Trump defence lawyer over alleged sexual encounter

Eden Golan is Israel's contestant at this year's Eurovision

Israel’s Eurovision singer Eden Golan ordered to stay in her hotel room for her safety during pro-Palestine protest
Barron Trump

Trump’s 18-year-old son Barron to make political debut at Republican convention

Hunter Biden

Court rejects Hunter Biden’s appeal in gun case

Jeremy Vine is suing Joey Barton for libel and harassment.

Jeremy Vine sues Joey Barton over ‘nonce’ claims as part of ‘sustained attack’ by ex-footballer
Xi Jinping shakes hands with Viktor Orban

Hungary and China sign strategic co-operation agreement during Xi Jinping visit

Jill Stein has said Jeremy Corbyn should join the Green Party

US Green Party's Jill Stein says Jeremy Corbyn should join British Greens

Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu says Israel ‘will stand alone’ if it has to after US threat over arms

HMP Wandsworth in London

Scandal-hit Wandsworth prison should be put into emergency measures amid security concerns, watchdog warns
Police at the scene in north London

Man, 22, arrested for murder after woman in her 60s stabbed to death in broad daylight on busy north London street

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles joked he was glad to be 'out my cage' at his first military engagement since his cancer diagnosis.

Smiling King Charles says he’s glad to be 'out my cage’ as he attends first militarySmiling King Charles says he’s glad to be 'out my cage’ as he attends first military engagement since cancer diagnosis
King Charles and Prince William attended royal engagements on Thursday after Harry's stop in the UK.

King Charles and Prince William turn out for royal engagements after neither met with Prince Harry on brief trip to UK
Harry was joined for the service of thanksgiving by close relatives of his mother

Prince Harry backed by Diana's family at Invictus Games service after being snubbed by King twice during UK visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit