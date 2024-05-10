UK escapes recession as economy grows 0.6% in first quarter of 2024

The UK economy rebounded out of recession with faster-than-expected growth. Picture: Alamy/ONS

By Emma Soteriou

The UK has escaped a recession after the economy grew in the first quarter of 2024.

GDP is estimated to have risen by 0.6% between January and March, the Office for National Statistics said.

It represented the strongest quarterly growth since the last quarter of 2021.

The performance was particularly driven by improvements in the services and production sectors, which grew by 0.7% and 0.8% respectively.

It comes after two quarters of decline - which represents a technical recession - in the back half of 2023.

On Friday, the ONS confirmed the quarterly performance after 0.4% economic growth in March, again boosted by the UK's service industry.

There was notable growth for the human health and social services sector, administrative and support services, as well as for wholesale and retail firms.

However, construction output fell 0.4% during the month. It represented a significant reduction in decline after a 2% fall in February.

Responding to the figures, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "There is no doubt it has been a difficult few years, but today's growth figures are proof that the economy is returning to full health for the first time since the pandemic.

"We're growing this year and have the best outlook among European G7 countries over the next six years, with wages growing faster than inflation, energy prices falling and tax cuts worth £900 to the average worker hitting bank accounts."

ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: "After two quarters of contraction, the UK economy returned to positive growth in the first three months of this year.

"There was broad-based strength across the service industries with retail, public transport and haulage, and health all performing well.

"Car manufacturers also had a good quarter. These were only a little offset by another weak quarter for construction."

Labour's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: "This is no time for Conservative ministers to be doing a victory lap and telling the British people that they have never had it so good.

"The economy is still £300 smaller per person than when Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister."