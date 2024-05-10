Hailey and Justin Bieber announce they are expecting first baby together

Hailey and Justin Bieber are expecting a child together. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Hailey and Justin Bieber have announced that they are expecting their first baby together.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The couple, who tied the knot in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018, revealed the baby news in an Instagram post.

They shared a video and images from a photoshoot of Hailey, which showed her debuting her bump in a white lace dress during an apparent vow renewal.

She is believed to be more than six months pregnant, according to TMZ.

Several famous faces were quick to congratulate the pair on their announcement, with Kim Kardashian saying "I love you guys sooooo much!!!!" while Jennifer Lopez sent a red love heart.

Demi Lovato, Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber were among other celebrities to send their love to the couple.

Read more: Jeremy Vine sues Joey Barton over ‘nonce’ claims as part of ‘sustained attack’ by ex-footballer

Read more: Gemma Collins says she 'was told to have an abortion' because her baby was intersex

Hailey and Justin have both shared their desire for children in the past but said they were concerned about raising a family in the limelight.

"I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends," Hailey told the Sunday Times last year.

Hailey is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of actors Alec, William and Daniel Baldwin.

Meanwhile, Justin was discovered as a singer online aged 13 and went on to become a pop sensation with his hits including Baby, Love Me and Yummy.

The pair first met in 2009 while at the premiere of Justin's documentary Never Say Never.

They briefly got together in 2016 while Justin was on a break from his on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez.

But after Justin and Selena called it quits for good in 2018, he reunited with Hailey.