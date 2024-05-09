Man, 22, arrested for murder after woman in her 60s stabbed to death in broad daylight on busy north London street

Police at the scene in north London. Picture: LBC

By Kit Heren

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 60s was stabbed to death in broad daylight on a busy north London street.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 22-year-old man was detained by police following the attack, which took place on Burnt Oak Broadway in Colindale shortly before midday on Thursday.

Police said they still had not worked out a motive for the attack.

Images from the scene show her lying on the ground being treated by paramedics - but she died at the scene.

The road was closed in both directions, and an air ambulance landed.

A local resident said there had been multiple stabbings in recent years near Burnt Oak station, a short walk from where this attack happened.

"But you wouldn't expect to have something like this in broad daylight," she told LBC.

Read more: Pictured: Boy, 14, stabbed to death as he walked to school in sword attack in Hainault

Read more: Teenager charged with three counts of attempted murder after two teachers and pupil stabbed at school in Wales

Detective Superintendent Tony Bellis from the North West Command Unit, responsible for policing Edgware, said of the arrest: “This is a significant development in this investigation and comes as a result of fast-time work from specialist detectives working alongside local officers.

“The investigation remains in its early stages, and we continue to work to establish why this incident took place, including whether the person responsible was known to the woman who died. I would urge people to refrain from speculating about the circumstances while this work is ongoing.

“A family has been left devastated by this shocking attack and my thoughts are with them at this unimaginably difficult time.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said earlier: "We were called at 11:49am today (May 9) to reports of a stabbing on Burnt Oak Broadway. Edgware, HA8.

"We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and members of our tactical response unit. We also dispatched a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance.

"Our first paramedic was on the scene in two minutes.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Anyone with information that could assist police with this investigation is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD3105/9May.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.