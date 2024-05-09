Israeli Eurovision singer ordered to stay in hotel by national security agency as thousands call for her to be excluded

9 May 2024, 22:01

Eden Golan is Israel's contestant at this year's Eurovision
Eden Golan is Israel's contestant at this year's Eurovision. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Israel's Eurovision singer Eden Golan was ordered to stay in her hotel room by her country's national security agency today as thousands protested her entry into the competition.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Protesters lined the streets in Malmo to demand that Ms Golan be removed from the renowned song competition, including climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Ms Thunberg, 21, joined a 'Stop Israel' demonstration in the centre of the city on Thursday, with protesters calling for an 'end to genocide'.

The demonstration came before Ms Golan's performance at the second semi-final of the competition this evening, which was met with cheers from the crowd after boos during her rehearsal.

Eden Golan
Eden Golan. Picture: Getty

The 20-year-old singer took to the stage on Thursday for the ballad Hurricane, which was reworked from a previous track called October Rain, believed to reference the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel last year.

She opened with an artistic back bend, before launching into her song and received claps and cheers from the audience while dressed in a flowing cream dress.

Read More: Netanyahu says Israel ‘will stand alone’ if it has to after US threat over arms

Read More: ‘Shame on you Rishi Sunak’: Activist at centre of US campus protests criticises PM’s continued funding of Israel

The song contest's host broadcaster said earlier today that it wouldn't censor the audience reaction.

Meanwhile, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished her luck, saying the 20-year-old representative was competing against an "ugly wave of anti-Semitism".

During today's demonstrations, smoke canisters in the colours of the Palestinian flag were set off and protesters, some of whom have dogs, young children and bicycles with them, were carrying signs displaying images of Gaza civilians who have been injured amid the Hamas-Israel conflict.

Protests against Eden Golan
Protests against Israel in Malmo during this year's Eurovision song contest. Picture: Getty

At one point, the pro-Palestinian demonstrators were told to go back by police and, following shouts of "free Palestine", returned to the main gathering.

There was also a banner done in the style of Eurovision with the words "genocide" on it, an accusation vigorously denied by Israel amid the war with Hamas.

During Eden Golan's rehearsals of her song Hurricane, which was reworked from an early track October Rain, thought to be a reference to the attack by Hamas, she was booed and there were reportedly shouts of "free Palestine" on Wednesday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Barron Trump

Trump’s 18-year-old son Barron to make political debut at Republican convention

Hunter Biden

Court rejects Hunter Biden’s appeal in gun case

Jeremy Vine is suing Joey Barton for libel and harassment.

Jeremy Vine sues Joey Barton over ‘nonce’ claims as part of ‘sustained attack’ by ex-footballer

Xi Jinping shakes hands with Viktor Orban

Hungary and China sign strategic co-operation agreement during Xi Jinping visit

Exclusive
Jill Stein has said Jeremy Corbyn should join the Green Party

US Green Party's Jill Stein says Jeremy Corbyn should join British Greens

Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu says Israel ‘will stand alone’ if it has to after US threat over arms

HMP Wandsworth in London

Scandal-hit Wandsworth prison should be put into emergency measures amid security concerns, watchdog warns

Police at the scene in north London

Man, 22, arrested for murder after woman in her 60s stabbed to death in broad daylight on busy north London street

Exclusive
It would be ‘counter-productive’ to remove pro-Palestine encampments that have sprung up on campuses across the UK, the Chief Executive of Universities UK has told LBC

Universities chief says it would be ‘counter-productive’ to break up encampments but vows to protect Jewish students

A crane loads food aid for Gaza onto a container ship docked in Cyprus

Ship loaded with aid heads for US-built Gaza pier

Sarah Olney discussed the impact of the interest rates.

Tories criticised for ‘appalling mismanagement of economy’ as mortgage rates set to rise after interest rates held

Trump Hush Money

Stormy Daniels spars with Trump defence lawyer over cash-for-silence transaction

Resurfacing work will take place along Old Military Road in the Glenshee area

Drivers face 142-mile diversion for nearly a month as one mile of road to be resurfaced

Sexual Misconduct Harvey Weinstein

Weinstein will not be sent back to California while he awaits New York retrial

Exclusive
Rishi Sunak has urged campuses to keep Jewish safe

Fears hard-left activists are infiltrating universities as PM urges bosses to protect Jewish students

Ukrainian serviceman at the front line in Donetsk

Zelensky says Russia has initiative in Ukraine’s east but new western aid on way

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rebecca Joynes is accused of having sex with teenage boys

'Hysterical' mother tells court of moment she discovered maths teacher 'groomed' and 'had sex with her underage son'
The British Army has issued an update on the recovery of two injured military horses.

Army issues update on Household Cavalry horses seriously injured in rampage across London

Basile Boli participates in the first stage of the Olympic torch relay in Marseille

Torchbearers in Marseille kick off Olympic flame’s journey across France

Russia Victory Day Parade

Russia celebrates victory in Second World War at Victory Day parade

Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins says she 'was told to have an abortion' because her baby was intersex

King Charles joked he was glad to be 'out my cage' at his first military engagement since his cancer diagnosis.

Smiling King Charles says he’s glad to be 'out my cage’ as he attends first militarySmiling King Charles says he’s glad to be 'out my cage’ as he attends first military engagement since cancer diagnosis
Severe Weather Michigan

New storms hit southern US states as week of deadly weather marches on

Iran Protests

Director Mohammad Rasoulof sentenced to prison in Iran ahead of Cannes

Grant Shapps hit out at ‘misguided’ pro-Palestine protestors blocking a UK shipyard

‘Height of naivety’: Shapps' fury at ‘misguided’ Palestine protestors blocking UK shipyard where Navy ships are built
Cyprus Israel Palestinians

First shipment of aid to US-built floating pier in Gaza leaves Cyprus

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles and Prince William attended royal engagements on Thursday after Harry's stop in the UK.

King Charles and Prince William turn out for royal engagements after neither met with Prince Harry on brief trip to UK
Harry was joined for the service of thanksgiving by close relatives of his mother

Prince Harry backed by Diana's family at Invictus Games service after being snubbed by King twice during UK visit
Charles and Harry are not going to meet

King Charles and Prince Harry at London events just two miles apart - but no hope for reunion between father and son

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit