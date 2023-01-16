'A memoir like no other': Boris Johnson to publish bombshell tell-all book about time as Prime Minister

Boris Johnson is writing a memoir about his time in office. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson is writing a memoir about his time as Prime Minister, it has been announced.

Publisher Harper Collins said he had signed an agreement with them but no release date has been set.

The book is expected to cover his time at No10 and set out his version of events – a tumultuous time that saw him lock down the country, become severely ill with Covid, deal with the fallout from Partygate and handle the initial response to Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

He was ultimately forced out of office after a series of scandals culminating in how he handled allegations against a backbench MP.

Harper Collins' Arabella Pike said: "This will be a Prime Ministerial memoir like no other.

"I look forward to working with Boris Johnson as he writes his account of his time in office during some of the most momentous events the United Kingdom has seen in recent times."

Harper Collins UK said on its Twitter account: "We are pleased to share the news that Harper Collins Publishers has acquired former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s memoir.

"@WmCollinsBooks – an imprint of HarperCollins UK – will publish the book. No publication date has been set."

Mr Johnson has continued as a backbench MP but it has long been suspected he is keeping his eye out for a chance to return to No10.

He had tried to mount a comeback when Rishi Sunak took the top job but he ended up standing down.

Figures like Rishi Sunak – whose resignation from the cabinet, when he served as Mr Johnson's chancellor, triggered a spate of departures that led to Mr Johnson's downfall – will be keeping a keen eye on whether he drops bombshells on his own.

And it will be seen if it has the same impact as Prince Harry's explosive memoir Spare, which contains a series of allegations against his brother, the King, and the media.