Caller brands Boris Johnson ‘biggest skidmark on underpants of British politics' following partygate revelations

12 January 2023, 14:57

LBC

By LBC

The LBC caller launched a scathing tirade against the former Prime Minister following a claim that he joked about being at the “most unsocially distanced party in the UK” at the time.

An LBC caller has branded Boris Johnson "the biggest skidmark on the underpants of British politics in decades”.

This call to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC came after reports that the former Prime Minister joked that he was at “the most unsocially distanced party in the UK” during the national Covid lockdown.

Nick asked his caller, Ian: “The lockdown party revelations- what does that say to you about him?”

“Unfortunately Johnson is an out and out liar and he has been for years. Remember he was sacked by his party for covering up and lying about a guy that was a serial groper allegedly”, he replied.

“He's basically the biggest skidmark on the underpants of British politics there has been for decades, absolutely disgusting and immoral!” Ian asserted.

READ MORE: James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate

ITV has released a podcast, Partygate: The Inside Story, detailing fresh revelations on the lockdown parties.

“I see that he's still grifting, he's still now in somebody else’s flat, grifting like he did for his wedding party” Ian added.

The caller also took a swipe at former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, saying: “You wouldn't put her in charge of a sweet shop, let alone a department of state!”

Nick concluded: “Ian, strong views, thank you. Mr Johnson is of course living in a home owned by the wife of the JCB owner Antony Bamford, that’s to what he is referring."

