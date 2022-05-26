James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate

26 May 2022, 12:02

By Seán Hickey

The Prime Minister's 'apology of an apology' for Partygate stems from a 'genuine belief' that he 'should not be exposed' to any kind of scrutiny.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Boris Johnson told the nation that he takes "full responsibility" for the repeated breaking of Covid rules at Downing Street in the House of Commons yesterday.

The Prime Minister later on told journalists that it was his "duty" to attend various lockdown-busting parties for Number 10 staff's leaving drinks, which he was photographed at in Sue Gray's damning report.

Assessing the paradox of Mr Johnson's statements, James O'Brien offered a theory.

"He thinks he's the victim. That's why you couldn't follow it."

Read more: Tory MP slammed for saying NHS workers 'also let their hair down' during lockdown

Read more: 'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

"You're taking full responsibility for everything while throwing your staff under a bus?"

He went on in excruciating detail, outlining how he saw the Prime Minister's apology as disingenuous.

Read more: Partygate: Why didn't the PM ask more questions over his son's broken swing?

"The faux apology, the fake sincerity, the nonsensical posturing, the little deceiver's smirk in the corner of his mouth, the claim that he was taking full responsibility, when the events that are unfolding before us prove that he was doing nothing of the sort."

Read more: 'Egregious, stinking behaviour': Andrew Marr's instant reaction to Sue Gray's report

James then took aim at how Conservative MPs quickly shifted their lines after Sue Gray released her findings: "We can't talk about it until the report is published, we can't talk about it until the report is published. The report is published. It's time to move on it's time to move on it's time to move on."

Read more: Iain Dale: PM has 'big challenge' winning back trust of people who voted for him in 2019

"Some people will fall for it," he said, before reiterating that the PM's mood during his apology "was actual, genuine, self pity.

"A genuine belief that he should not be exposed to this sort of treatment because he is Boris Johnson."

"That's why, when you watched that apology – that apology of an apology – you couldn't quite put your finger on what it was that made it so creepy"

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

'I feel used!' Tearful veteran 'embarrassed' by Britain's Afghan withdrawal

'I feel used!': Tearful veteran 'embarrassed' by Britain's Afghan withdrawal

James O'Brien's 'astonishing' takedown of PM's Partygate misconduct

James O'Brien's 'astonishing' takedown of PM's Partygate misconduct

Boys at Rishi Sunak's school had 'no idea' about outside world says ex-employee

Boys at Rishi Sunak's school had 'no idea' about outside world says ex-employee

James O'Brien: Rishi Sunak's wealth 'unjustifiable' amid cost of living crisis

James O'Brien: Rishi Sunak's wealth 'unjustifiable' amid cost of living crisis

John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world

John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world

James O'Brien tears apart government's 'ideological' opposition to a windfall tax

James O'Brien tears apart government's 'ideological' opposition to a windfall tax

Most Red Wall seats worse off under Boris Johnson despite levelling up promise

Most Red Wall seats worse off under Boris Johnson despite levelling up promise

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'running scared of backbenchers' over obesity

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'running scared of backbenchers' over obesity

Exclusive
Jamie Oliver spoke to James O'Brien on LBC today

Jamie Oliver’s Eton Mess protest on Downing St as he slams Boris for child obesity u-turn

'Is it contempt for the less fortunate?' James O'Brien blasts Tory Minister over poverty

'Is it contempt for the less fortunate?' James O'Brien blasts Tory Minister over poverty

'It's 21st century bloodsport': Columnist tracks down Oxford student 'hounded out' of UK

'It's 21st century bloodsport': Columnist tracks down Oxford student 'hounded out' of UK

James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment

James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment

James O'Brien argues the government has "massively conned" the public into thinking that it doesn't matter that "the only Covid law-making address in the country has become the biggest Covid law-breaking address... arguably in the world".

James O'Brien: Press 'conned' you that Partygate doesn't matter, I think it's worked

Food bank worker accuses idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying

Food bank worker accuses 'idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying

'It's a loss to me personally': Author Mick Herron opens up about killing characters to James O'Brien

'He's trying to get a rise': Author Mick Heron unravels spy Jackson Lamb's motivations

James O'Brien tears apart 'con artist' Tory MP Lee Anderson in scathing attack

James O'Brien tears apart 'con artist' Tory MP Lee Anderson in scathing attack

'What the hell?': James O'Brien skewers Dartford Council leader over food bank photo

'What the hell?': James O'Brien skewers Dartford Council leader over food bank photo

James O'Brien left baffled by photo of Tory council leader cutting ribbon on food bank

James O'Brien left baffled by photo of Tory council leader cutting ribbon on food bank

James O'Brien incredulous as caller says he backed Brexit because 'I don't like the EU anthem'

James O'Brien incredulous as caller says he backed Brexit because 'I don't like the EU anthem'
James O'Brien hits out at right-wing 'client journalists' over Starmer attacks

James O'Brien hits out at right-wing 'client journalists' over Starmer attacks

James O'Brien speaks to tearful widow who can only afford to eat one meal per day

James O'Brien speaks to tearful widow who can only afford to eat one meal per day

James O'Brien reveals all the ways he can see out of post-Brexit NI Protocol deadlock

James O'Brien reveals all the ways he can see out of post-Brexit NI Protocol deadlock

Right-wing conditioning Britons to be 'ashamed of being poor' says James O'Brien

Right-wing conditioning Britons to be 'ashamed of being poor', says James O'Brien

James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab over Northern Ireland Protocol

James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab's words on Northern Ireland Protocol

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Local Election results

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Local Election results

Anti-corruption campaigner reacts to EU ban on 'Western enablers' of Vladimir Putin

Anti-corruption campaigner reacts to EU ban on 'Western enablers' of Vladimir Putin

James O'Brien asks whether the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme was 'designed to fail'

James O'Brien asks whether the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme was 'designed to fail'

Black caller says it's 'very, very rare' black children get chance to 'just be a child'

Black caller says it's 'very, very rare' black children get chance to 'just be a child'

This former Parliament worker details the frequent sexual harassment she experienced there which has led to her to "discourage any woman from going in there".

'I cried almost everyday': Former Parliament worker details shocking sexual harassment

Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France

'It's been horrendous': Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France

James O'Brien claims 'even French fascists' think leaving EU would be 'stupid

James O'Brien says 'even French fascists' think leaving EU is 'stupid' after Brexit

James O'Brien's powerful analogy on PM's partygate rule-breaking

James O'Brien's powerful analogy on PM's partygate rule-breaking

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Dawn Butler: 'We can’t allow Boris Johnson’s ‘Trumpism’ to take over the UK'

Dawn Butler: 'We can’t allow Boris Johnson’s ‘Trumpism’ to take over the UK'
The Labour MP was speaking exclusively to LBC

Dawn Butler opens up about the moment she was escorted out of Parliament
James O'Brien's powerful message to those blaming empty shelves on 'pingdemic'

James O'Brien's powerful message to those blaming empty shelves on 'pingdemic'
Sadiq Khan: Non-mask wearers on TfL could face penalties through 'byelaw'

Sadiq Khan: Non-mask wearers on TfL could face penalties through 'bylaw'
The caller was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

'Business is worse since Freedom Day due to crippling supply shortages'
No vaccine passports for TfL services

Sadiq Khan 'not in favour' of vaccine passports for TfL services

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

5 months ago

Ending Ukraine war might need 'external peacemakers' like the Pope, says John McDonnell

Ending Ukraine war might need 'external peacemakers' like the Pope, says John McDonnell

5 days ago

'Why did I bother sticking by the rules?': Chris Bryant tells of lockdown struggle to find care for dad

'Why did I bother with the rules?': Chris Bryant's lockdown struggle to find care for dad

21 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The 'How To Murder Your Husband' author Nancy Crampton Brophy was found guilty over her husband Daniel Brophy's death.

'How To Murder Your Husband' author convicted of killing her 63-year-old husband
Sasha Johnson's family have spoken of their "daily heartbreak" as Crimestoppers issued a new plea for information

£20,000 reward offered one year after BLM activist Sasha Johnson was shot in the head
Lexi Rubio (top right), who was killed in the Texas shooting, pictured with her parents Kimberly and Felix.

Harrowing moment deputy responding to Texas shooting is told his daughter, 10, was killed
Anthony Joshua confronted a group of university students in their flat

'Watch your mouths': Moment Anthony Joshua storms into uni flat to confront heckling students
The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Wales

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Wales bringing UK total to 79
Is Boris running a country or a frat house, asks ex-Tory comms chief

'Is Boris running a country or a frat house?': Ex-Tory comms chief slams No10 culture
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the Duke of York, are set to join the Queen at her Platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service.

Harry, Meghan and Andrew to join the Queen's Platinum Jubilee service at St Paul’s
Steve Barclay tried to explain why Boris Johnson didn’t query how his son’s swing got broken

Partygate: Why didn't the PM ask more questions over his son's broken swing?
Richard Bacon has attracted criticism from Wes Streeting over his comments about healthcare workers

Tory MP slammed for saying NHS workers 'also let their hair down' during lockdown
Former doctor Krishna Singh arrives at the High Court, Glasgow, where he was sentenced to 12 years in jail

Doctor jailed for 12 years for sex assaults on 47 female patients including children