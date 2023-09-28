'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession

28 September 2023, 13:35

Caller warns James the UK could become like the US once people think blades are not enough

By Anna Fox

Knife crime is an "epidemic" asserts this caller, who admits to carrying and using a knife due to increasing "paranoia".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James O'Brien began by questioning the caller, asserting: "So your dad had no idea you carried a knife, right?"

Replying, the caller said: "At first he didn't, and then later on, he was like, 'I'd rather you go to jail than die'."

Their conversation arose following the stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in Croydon, as she attempted to intervene in an argument between her friend and her friend's ex-boyfriend on the bus while travelling to Old Palace Independent School., according to witnesses.

Mervin (not his real name), told James there is "worry" from both parents and children, with James noting the "permanently adrenalised state of existence" which overtakes you when you're out and about.

Continuing, James noted how the state of "fight and flight" is supposed to be for a "split second" but it has become a "permanent state of existence" for many individuals.

READ MORE: ‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl

This Croydon-resident will 'not set foot' there even though they live there as they express fear

Providing an example of a knife encounter, Mervin detailed an evening walk home where a man pulled a blade out while eyeing him up.

He noted: "He was just looking at me, and then the man just pulls a knife, I haven't done anything, so I draw my knife, nothing happens he just keeps eyeing me up for a bit, then he walks off."

Mervin added: "I don't want to incriminate myself but there's been one of two occasions where I've had to use it in self-defence."

READ MORE: Pictured: Hero schoolgirl, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon 'when she stepped in to protect her friend'

Following the stabbing of a young girl in Croydon, a 17-year-old teenager has been arrested and is being questioned by police.

Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley described Eliyanna's death as "senseless".

Drawing a comparison with the "gun epidemic" in the US, the caller told James that "we have a knife epidemic", noting the only difference is "guns accelerate the process".

Concluding, the caller told James that "paranoia has no limits".

He added if we continued to brush off the issue of knife crime, the problem would continue, with individuals upgrading their weapons to match those of their rivals.

James stated: "It's a question of access as much as anything else, but, I guess what you're describing is just a basic arms race."

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems

James O'Brien

James O'Brien takes aim at uninformed 'idiots' criticising Keir Starmer for not wanting to diverge from EU rules

JOB on Rishi Sunak Bins

Rishi 'seven-bin' Sunak is lifting bans that 'don't exist', asserts James O'Brien

JOB

Rishi Sunak's weakening of Net Zero policies is his 'stupidest intervention' to date, asserts James O'Brien

James O'Brien appalled by proposal that doctors could be forced of picket lines

James O'Brien appalled by doctors set to be 'forced off picket lines'

'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10

'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10

JOB on NHS waiting lists

'Absolutely breathtaking': James O'Brien reacts to Rishi Sunak blaming junior doctors for NHS waiting lists

james

James O'Brien baffled by retired doctor telling female surgeons to 'toughen up' after reports of sexual assault

James O'Brien is persuaded to change his mind on triple lock pensions.

Callers change James O'Brien's mind on abolishing triple lock pensions as debate continues

New survey described as “#MeToo movement for surgery”

Female NHS workers discuss ‘horrible memories’ after a new report on workplace sexual assault

James and father

'Any dog can be triggered': Father shares horrifying moment he witnessed family dog attack his 5-year-old daughter

James O'Brien

'Musk had a chance to shorten the war', says James O'Brien as Twitter boss denies sabotaging Ukrainian counter-attack

James O'Brien

'It's mad we're so sheep-like': James O'Brien highlights the 'political pertinence' of prisons after terror suspect escape
James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' news article on sickness benefits claimants

James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' article on sickness benefits claimants

James O'Brien and caller Eddie criticise Tory Party tactics.

'Accruing credits to get to the next level': James O'Brien compares today's politics to a 'video game'

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's handling of finances in light of thousands of schools closed over concrete damage.

'Schools have been allowed to wither': James O'Brien criticises Sunak's refusal to fund concrete safety repairs

James on school concrete

A 'decent government' would have acted in lockdown over unsafe concrete school buildings, states James O'Brien

Caller brands Grant Shapps appointment 'deeply offensive'.

'It is deeply offensive': Soldier expresses his discomfort at Grant Shapps appointment to Defence Secetary

'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

James O'Brien blasts Foreign Secretary James Clevery's visit to China.

'He's there with a begging bowl': James O'Brien on James Cleverly's 'inevitable' visit to China

James O'Brien

'A desiccated poster girl for delusion and denial': James O'Brien reacts to Nadine Dorries' delayed resignation

James O'Brien on Donald Trump mugshot

'You realise how fragile stability is': James O'Brien brands Donald Trump 'depraved' after mugshot revealed

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

Kemi and Liz Truss

'Kemi Badenoch has adopted Truss' strategy', says James O'Brien as UK negotiates India trade deal

Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak if he implements new law to force criminals to appear in court

Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak on law forcing offenders to face victims' families in court

James O'Brien on the Letby warnings that went “completely ignored”

James O'Brien criticises 'half-hearted' reaction to killer nurse Lucy Letby warnings

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind the Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels

James O'Brien

‘The less you’ve got, the more you have at stake', says James O'Brien as A-level results are released

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby

James O'Brien

'It's rising the longer it goes on!': James O'Brien is surprised by increasing support for strike action

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien

Psychotherapist reveals cause of 'incompetent rage' in incels 'like Boris Johnson'

uk-has-become-warning-signal-against-dangers-of-demagogues-racists-and-idiots

James O'Brien: Brexit fallout warns rest of Europe against giving power to 'demagogues, racists and idiots'
‘Even more stupidity?’: James O’Brien questions why govt is clamping down on laughing gas amid scandals

James O’Brien questions government priorities after calls to clamp down on laughing gas

James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid

James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid
Lynne Featherstone

Foreign aid is 'valuable' but David Lammy is right to not prioritise an increase now, ex-minster says
Tom Swarbrick

'Talk about the wrong way around': James O'Brien slams government for their backwards action on crime

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

'I will vote Tory negatively': Matt Frei caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

2 months ago

Jon Venables should not be released, writes Shelagh Fogarty

Jon Venables should not be released, writes Shelagh Fogarty

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Michael Gambon has died aged 82

'Legend on and off camera': Tributes pour in for 'tremendous' Harry Potter star Sir Michael Gambon
The iconic tree has been chopped down and police are working to establish if an offence has been committed

£10,000 fund set up for 'full size bronze replica' after vandals cut down famous Sycamore Gap tree
Bianca Williams was giving evidence at a gross misconduct hearing today.

‘He can’t change the colour of his skin’: Bianca Williams hits back at questions over partner’s multiple police encounters
Eliyanna Andam, 15, was stabbed to death in Croydon on Wednesday

'Her brother will be heartbroken': Tributes pour in for aspiring lawyer, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
Sir Michael Gambon has died at the age of 82, his family said

Harry Potter Dumbledore actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82 after 'bout of pneumonia'

Strikes will hit commuters once again in September and October

Exact dates commuters will be hit by rail strikes this week and next week, as travel chaos continues
The new guidelines ensure presenters stick to the BBC's impartiality rules.

Top BBC stars given new social media rules after Gary Lineker migrant tweets caused Match of the Day walkout
London Bridge

Boy, 4, has toes torn off after getting foot stuck in London Bridge station escalator

The iconic tree has been chopped down and police are working to establish if an offence has been committed

Iconic Sycamore Gap tree from Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves felled 'deliberately' by chainsaw
Body cameras have cost at least £90 million in the past decade.

Over 150 reports of police officers misusing body cameras, investigation finds