'Absolutely breathtaking': James O'Brien reacts to Rishi Sunak blaming junior doctors for NHS waiting lists

15 September 2023, 14:51

James O'Brien reacts to Rishi Sunak blaming junior doctors for NHS waiting lists

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

Rishi Sunak is blaming longer NHS waiting lists on strikes, 'as if we're too thick to notice' they were 'enormous before any industrial action began', a disgruntled James O'Brien remarks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James O’Brien spoke to listeners after Rishi Sunak cast doubt on one of his five pledges - to cut NHS waiting lists - blaming a lack of progress on striking junior doctors.

The prime minister said on Thursday it would be "very hard" to reduce waiting lists by next March.

James said: “I mean how stupid does he think you are to fall for this?

“The idea that these waiting lists are the fault of the doctors and nurses toiling daily to reduce them.

“It’s madness!”

The monologue comes after new figures showed a record 7.68 million people were waiting for treatment in the NHS by the end of July.

Read more: XL bully breed to be banned in UK after spate of attacks - just hours after man savaged to death

Sunak comments on waiting lists.

Read more: How half of all XL bully dogs in Britain are descended from ‘notorious’ LA fighting dog ‘Killer Kimbo’

This is an increase of more than 100,000 in a month.

According to Mr Sunak, striking junior doctors are to blame.

"We were making very good progress before industrial action," the prime minister said.

"With industrial action, it's very hard to continue to meet these targets."

Reacting to Sunak speaking on LBC “blaming” doctors for waiting lists James said: “What I particularly love about the mealy-mouthed little mewl is the way that he’s saying ‘we’ve essentially sorted it out it’s only all the doctors’.

“I’m not imagining that am I…absolutely breathtaking.”

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

james

James O'Brien baffled by retired doctor telling female surgeons to 'toughen up' after reports of sexual assault

James O'Brien is persuaded to change his mind on triple lock pensions.

Callers change James O'Brien's mind on abolishing triple lock pensions as debate continues

New survey described as “#MeToo movement for surgery”

Female NHS workers discuss ‘horrible memories’ after a new report on workplace sexual assault

James and father

'Any dog can be triggered': Father shares horrifying moment he witnessed family dog attack his 5-year-old daughter

James O'Brien

'Musk had a chance to shorten the war', says James O'Brien as Twitter boss denies sabotaging Ukrainian counter-attack

James O'Brien

'It's mad we're so sheep-like': James O'Brien highlights the 'political pertinence' of prisons after terror suspect escape
James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' news article on sickness benefits claimants

James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' article on sickness benefits claimants

James O'Brien and caller Eddie criticise Tory Party tactics.

'Accruing credits to get to the next level': James O'Brien compares today's politics to a 'video game'

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's handling of finances in light of thousands of schools closed over concrete damage.

'Schools have been allowed to wither': James O'Brien criticises Sunak's refusal to fund concrete safety repairs

James on school concrete

A 'decent government' would have acted in lockdown over unsafe concrete school buildings, states James O'Brien

Caller brands Grant Shapps appointment 'deeply offensive'.

'It is deeply offensive': Soldier expresses his discomfort at Grant Shapps appointment to Defence Secetary

'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

James O'Brien blasts Foreign Secretary James Clevery's visit to China.

'He's there with a begging bowl': James O'Brien on James Cleverly's 'inevitable' visit to China

James O'Brien

'A desiccated poster girl for delusion and denial': James O'Brien reacts to Nadine Dorries' delayed resignation

James O'Brien on Donald Trump mugshot

'You realise how fragile stability is': James O'Brien brands Donald Trump 'depraved' after mugshot revealed

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

Kemi and Liz Truss

'Kemi Badenoch has adopted Truss' strategy', says James O'Brien as UK negotiates India trade deal

Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak if he implements new law to force criminals to appear in court

Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak on law forcing offenders to face victims' families in court

James O'Brien on the Letby warnings that went “completely ignored”

James O'Brien criticises 'half-hearted' reaction to killer nurse Lucy Letby warnings

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind the Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels

James O'Brien

‘The less you’ve got, the more you have at stake', says James O'Brien as A-level results are released

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby

James O'Brien

'It's rising the longer it goes on!': James O'Brien is surprised by increasing support for strike action

James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts as migrants exit 'ludicrous' Bibby Stockholm barge over Legionnaires’ bacteria

James lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that solving NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

James O'Brien lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that to solve NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'

JoB vs Tory MPs

James O'Brien scolds Tory MPs for 'sub-National Front rhetoric' and their claims that migrants are enjoying 4* hotels

James O'Brien says NHS privitisation is "at the heart of neoliberalism"

James O'Brien fears “Thatcherism” is at the heart of a new NHS privatisation move

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

James and heckler

'A liar': Riled publican who heckled Rishi Sunak at beer festival says the PM's 'no better than his predecessors'

'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Caller tells LBC he was 'fundamentally sacked' as a civil servant for phone call to James O'Brien

Caller tells LBC he was 'fundamentally sacked' as a civil servant for phone call to James O'Brien
James seatbelt

‘For a safe pair of hands he sure breaks a lot of laws!’: James O’Brien jabs at PM amid seatbelt scandal
James O'Brien

James O'Brien destroys Tory MP Lee Anderson for using his staffer as 'a human shield'

James O'Brien

James O'Brien laughs at 'mad' Henry VIII story in this 'Woke Watch'

James O’Brien hammers ‘callous ignorance’ of Tories who blame the financially struggling for their suffering

James O’Brien hammers Tories for their ‘callous ignorance’ towards the financially struggling
James O’Brien reacts to food tsar suggesting cake in the office is harmful

James O’Brien reacts to food tsar suggesting cake in the office is harmful

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

'I will vote Tory negatively': Matt Frei caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

1 month ago

Shelagh and caller on May

Nostalgia for Theresa May amid current political discontent should be 'resisted', says this Shelagh Fogarty caller

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sara Sharif was found under a blanket in a bunk bed with her head up and her hands tied in front of her

Sara Sharif found under blanket in bunk bed with hands in front of her, court hears

Jeremy Clarkson submits plans to extend Diddly Squat Farm with a mobile food vending unit and picnic tables

Jeremy Clarkson submits plans to extend Diddly Squat Farm with a mobile food vending unit and picnic tables
XL Bullies are going to be added to the banned dog list

What does the XL Bully ban mean for dog owners?

The owner fears that his 18 XL Bully puppies may have to be put down

'Soul destroying': Owner of 18 XL Bullies fears puppies could be put down after UK ban announced
Eighty prison officers absent at Wandsworth on the day Daniel Khalife escaped

Eighty prison officers absent at HMP Wandsworth on day of Daniel Khalife escape

Ian Price died after being attacked by two XL Bullys 'while protecting his elderly mother'

Tributes paid as hero dad 52, mauled to death by two XL Bully dogs ‘while protecting his mother’
Storms are set to hit the UK this weekend

UK to be blasted by thunderstorms over the weekend as spell of warm weather comes to an end
Rubiales appeared in court on Friday

Luis Rubiales given restraining order banning him from going near Jenni Hermoso after Women's World Cup kiss
Rachael Flintoff was told to expect the worst after her husband's crash

Andrew Flintoff's wife 'told to expect the worst' after cricket legend's horror Top Gear smash
Chris Philp hit out at Khan's Ulez

Ulez is a 'greedy money grab' targeting outer Londoners, policing minister says - but condemns 'spy van' attacks