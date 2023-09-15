Breaking News

XL bully breed to be banned in UK after spate of attacks - just hours after man savaged to death

15 September 2023, 11:36 | Updated: 15 September 2023, 11:55

The XL bully breed is going to be added to the list of banned dogs
The XL bully breed is going to be added to the list of banned dogs. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Asher McShane

The dangerous XL bully breed of dogs will be banned in the UK.

It comes after a spate of attacks, including a fatal attack on a man in Staffordshire, and viral footage of one of the animals going on a rampage in a street in Birmingham in which an 11-year-old girl was mauled.

The government is taking steps to rid the UK’s streets of the breed - which are often owned as vicious ‘status dogs’.

One caller to LBC this week admitted he sold the animals to drug dealers.

Police at the scene in Staffordshire where a man was mauled to death in a dog attack
Police at the scene in Staffordshire where a man was mauled to death in a dog attack. Picture: Alamy

The government has announced that from later this year the breed will be put on the banned list.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the XL bully dog is a ‘danger to our communities’.

He said: “This is not about a handful of badly trained dogs, it’s a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on.

Rishi Sunak said XL bully dogs display a 'pattern of behaviour that cannot be allowed to go on'
Rishi Sunak said XL bully dogs display a 'pattern of behaviour that cannot be allowed to go on'. Picture: Alamy

“We are urgently working on ways to stop these attacks and protect the public.”

“New laws will be in place by the end of the year,” Mr Sunak said.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan told LBC: "I support the governments decision in relation to this.

"I speak not just as a parent, but as a dog owner. They have done the right thing."

"Some of these dogs have been bred in a way to be violent and aggressive"

LBC understands any existing XL bullies will have to be muzzled in public and on the lead at all times. They will also have to be neutered.

In some cases where dogs are known to have a history of aggression they will have to be destroyed or sent to kennels.

Police will also be given more powers to take dogs away from owners when puppies if they show signs of ‘low level’ aggression.

XL bullies will be added to the government's list of banned breeds. Already on the list are the Pit Bull Terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and Fila Brasileiro.

It is against the law to sell a banned dog, abandon a banned dog, give away a banned dog or breed from a banned dog.

The announcement comes just hours after a man was mauled to death in Staffordshire by two dogs.

A source told LBC that the dogs involved are believed to be of the XL bully ‘type’ and were known locally as being aggressive.

