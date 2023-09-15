Breaking News

Man dies after being savaged by two dogs in Staffordshire village with nearby school 'locked down' during attack

A police officer outside a property in Main Street, Stonnall, Staffordshire, after a man died after being bitten by two dogs. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A man has died after being attacked by two dogs in a village in Staffordshire.

The dog attack, which took place in the village of Stonall, led to a local primary school being put into lockdown.

Local reports suggest the dogs in question may be XL bullys that were already known in the area as being dangerous.

A source told LBC passers-by tried to help but the dogs had savaged the man’s neck and he could not be saved. Witnesses said the dogs appeared to be XL bully ‘type’ animals.

Paramedics were called to Main Street, Stonall in Walsall at 3.12pm yesterday. Multiple medics and the Midland Air Ambulance attended.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said in a statement today that crews were unable to save the victim and that 'nothing more could be done' for him when he arrived at hospital.

Police outside a flat in Stonnall, Staffordshire, yesterday. The victim of the dog attack has died. Picture: Alamy

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival we found a man who had sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and was in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff administered advanced life support and advanced trauma care to him at the scene.

“Treatment continued en route to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was conveyed by land ambulance for further treatment. Unfortunately, after arrival at hospital, despite the best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him he was confirmed deceased.”

A 63-year-old local resident and dog walker said she saw the air ambulance land in a local park and said the centre of the village had been shut.

"We are all a bit shook-up," she said.

"As dog walkers here, we all know each other. When we realised that something horrific had happened we all spoke to each other and nobody knew who it was," she added.

Some children were unable to leave a nearby school as police rushed to the scene yesterday.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Constabulary said yesterday: "A number of people helped to try and get the dogs off the man and contained one of the dogs outside.

"The other was contained within the owner’s flat.

"We prevented a number of school children leaving local primary school, St Peter’s Primary Academy, for safety reasons. The children have since been allowed to go home.

"A 30-year-old man, from the Lichfield area, has been arrested on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control. An investigation is ongoing including the determination of the dogs’ breed."

