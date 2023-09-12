'Who will put bread on the table?': XL Bully breeder told 'go to hell' after admitting selling dogs to drug dealers

12 September 2023, 10:32 | Updated: 12 September 2023, 10:46

Iain Dale told the caller to 'go to hell'
Iain Dale told the caller to 'go to hell'. Picture: Social media/Alamy/LBC

By Asher McShane

A dog breeder openly admitted on LBC that he breeds dangerous XL bully pets for drug dealers so he can "put bread on the table" for his family.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

LBC presenter Iain Dale was so incensed after speaking to caller David he told him to "go to hell."

David from Hull rang in to LBC last night and said: “I’m a breeder. I’ve bred many dogs over the years including XL bullies.

"I bred many of them dogs. Some of them I’ve bred in the most beautiful environment have gone on to attack people.

"I know for a fact I’ve bred them very well.

Read more: 'It should be put down and its owner jailed': Child victim of crazed 'Bully XL' speaks out after Birmingham attack

There are calls to ban XL Bully dogs after video of one on a rampage in Birmingham
There are calls to ban XL Bully dogs after video of one on a rampage in Birmingham. Picture: Social Media

"There’s many breeds of dogs where you get terrible owners however you do not see them attacking people.

"These XL bullies are a different breed, trust me."

He said he bred them because he ‘absolutely loves dogs’ but Iain asked him: “Who were you aiming them at -who did you want to sell them to.”

Iain Dale tells dog breeder to 'go to hell'

“Drug dealers, i’ll be absolutely honest Iain.”

“You’ve just admitted you bred them to sell to drug dealers - what kind of person does that make you?” Iain asks.

“Who’s going to put bread on the table for my family. I’ve got six kids,” he said.

Ian replied: “Oh, go to hell David” and ended the call.

The astonishing call to LBC came on the same day an 11-year-old victim of a dog attack in Birmingham told of her terrifying ordeal.

XL bullies have been behind multiple attacks on people, including fatal attacks
XL bullies have been behind multiple attacks on people, including fatal attacks. Picture: Alamy

Ana Paun, was attacked by the American bully XL and Staffordshire bull terrier crossbreed puppy in Bordesley Green on Saturday.

She suffered serious injuries to her arm and shoulder, while two other people were also injured after the dog broke free from its collar twice.

Speaking to Sky News on Monday, Ana said: "I got terrified and he jumped on the arm and he bit me.

"I was screaming and I couldn't do anything, the dog kept on staying on my arm."

The schoolgirl told BBC News: "The dog was staring at me and I got scared, so I started to run. And then I never ran that far, I ran like five seconds. So the dog grabbed my hand and he started moving me about.

"Someone grabbed him off my hand, and after he let go of my arm he went on my shoulder and he bit my shoulder as well.

"I was feeling really panicked and I was scared, terrified, I had a lot of emotions. The owner should be more responsible of the dog, because the owner was not doing anything."

Ana's mother said her daughter was taken to hospital in an ambulance and needed around eight stitches.

Speaking at the family home, Monica Paun, 34, told the PA news agency: "She was with her big sister at the shop and the dog attacked.

"She came shouting 'mum'. I am still in shock."

Ana spent a night in hospital after the attack and has been given antibiotics, her mother added.

Ana is now at home recovering after the incident, footage of which was circulated on social media after being filmed by an witness.

No arrests have been made, but West Midlands Police said on Monday that the force will speak to the dog's owner "in due course" as they are in hospital.

"This was an alarming and shocking incident on a busy road in high temperatures and members of the public showed immense courage in tackling such a ferocious dog," a force spokesman said.

The incident prompted Home Secretary Suella Braverman to seek "urgent advice" on whether the breed should be banned.

Downing Street said the Government takes the issue of American bully XL dogs "extremely seriously".

"The footage we saw over the weekend was shocking. I know that the police are investigating that specific incident," the Prime Minister's official spokesman said.

"We take this issue extremely seriously. We have commissioned urgent advice on what steps we can take on dangerous dogs. I think the Home Secretary set that out yesterday. And beyond that immediate work, we do have a number of measures to protect people under the Dangerous Dogs Act."

Speaking during a visit to an east London school, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told reporters: "I think there's a strong case for banning this particular breed.

"Anybody who saw footage of what happened is really shocked at what had happened and I think nobody would say that's perfectly acceptable and nothing needs to be done.

"I want to see what the Government is going to put forward. I hope we can do this speedily and constructively."

Adding the bully XL to the banned list is the responsibility of Environment Secretary Therese Coffey's department where, PA understands, there are concerns over the feasibility of the move.

The dog, which is developed from the American pit bull terrier, is not a recognised as a specific breed by the Kennel Club.

It could be hard to define and some fear a ban could inadvertently outlaw a range of other dogs.

Emma Whitfield, whose 10-year-old son Jack Lis, was fatally attacked by a bully XL named Beast in Caerphilly, South Wales, two years ago, criticised the delay in making the dogs illegal.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ms Whitfield said: "Where were you when my son was killed? Where were you when other innocent people were killed?

"Where were you when I was at Parliament asking for change? Nowhere.

"If you're going to do something, please do it. Stop pussyfooting around the 'breed neutral' bull crap and do something."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police are investigating a violent incident at the site of the crooked house pub

Woman hit by car and two people attacked as violence breaks out at Crooked House site

New survey described as “#MeToo movement for surgery”

Female NHS workers discuss ‘horrible memories’ after a new report on workplace sexual assault

Turkey Cave Rescue

US researcher ‘doing well’ in Turkish hospital after cave rescue

The cow was rescued from the sinkhole with a winch, stunning social media users

Watch: Incredible moment cow is rescued by winch after falling into sinkhole

Poland Ukraine Grain

Poland will not lift embargo on Ukrainian grain imports, says PM

Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron had struck up a £480 million to deal with migrants crossing the Channel

'We cannot welcome all the misery in the world': Fewer migrants stopped by French authorities in 2023 than 2022

Punters to be charged extra at peak times under new 'dynamic pricing' scheme

'Absolutely outrageous. Boycott these venues': Angry backlash after Stonegate pubs announce ‘dynamic pricing’

Libya Floods

Hundreds of flooding victims buried in eastern Libya

Flintoff has returned to the public eye after his accident

What happened in Freddie Flintoff's crash and what will cricket legend do next?

Russia Eastern Economic Forum Putin

Trump criminal cases show ‘rottenness’ of US political system – Putin

Exclusive
Leasehold system setting flat-owners up to be looted as calls grow for root and branch reforms [Stock Image]

Leasehold system needs ‘root and branch reform’ as flat owners claim it’s ‘setting them up to be looted’

Germany Obit Fahidi Pusztai

Holocaust survivor Eva Fahidi-Pusztai dies in Hungary aged 97

The red fire ant species originally come from South America and could arrive in Britain via ports.

Deadly invasive species could reach Britain, experts fear after first colonies found in Europe

Charlie Newling died when his car plunged off a cliff in Sydney

Bachelorette Australia star, 36, dies in horror cliff plunge weeks after welcoming daughter

Philippines Media

Nobel Peace Prize winner cleared of tax evasion charge in Philippines

The sex offender is due to be charged and maces up to ten years in prison.

Child molester left with ‘significant kidney issues’ after eating poison-laced Snickers bar in court

Latest News

See more Latest News

Heathrow Airport Stock

Japanese firms stop using stars represented by Johnny’s over sex scandal

Emily and XL Bulliesd

Labour's Emily Thornberry says dangerous dogs should be 'rounded up and put down' amid calls to ban XL Bullies
American Mark Dickey was trapped for 12 days in a Turkish cave

US explorer rescued from cave after 12 days trapped underground in Turkey

Israel Politics

Israel’s Supreme Court hears first case against Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul

Wages have outstripped inflation growth

Boost for squeezed Brits as wages grow ahead of inflation after months of soaring prices in cost of living crisis
Rain warnings have been issued for the UK

Yellow warning for heavy rain and possible floods to batter UK as late summer heatwave ends
TikTok videos are explaining and encouraging people to steal

TikTok videos swap shoplifting tactics and explain how to avoid getting caught amid shelf theft epidemic fears
Google Antitrust Showdown

Google takes on the US in biggest antitrust trial in decades

Russia Ukraine

Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before expected meeting with Vladimir Putin

Turkey Cave Rescue

American researcher rescued from Turkish cave more than a week after he fell ill

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry opening the 2023 Invictus Games

Prince Harry opens Invictus Games with JFK reference as he jokes things will be 'competitive' between him and Meghan
Kate urges well-wisher to 'hold onto' and 'cherish' memories of the late Queen

Kate tells well-wisher to 'hold on and cherish' memories of late Queen as Royal Family leads nation's tributes
Charles and Camilla travelled to Crathie Kirk to commemorate the life and service of the former monarch

Charles and Camilla greet well-wishers as they remember Queen Elizabeth II on the anniversary of her death

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and caller Richard

'I've come to hate my mum': Full-time carer blames 13 years of Tory budget cuts for lack of local authority support
James and father

'Any dog can be triggered': Father shares horrifying moment he witnessed family dog attack his 5-year-old daughter
Journalist calls out Home Office for delayed action on dangerous dogs following attack.

Journalist and campaigner criticises timing of Suella Braverman's call to ban XL Bullies

David Lammy and caller Fatima

‘No school wants him’: This desperate mother cries as son with SEN is failed by the system

Andrew Castle and caller on net-zero

'It would be helpful if you were to do some proper research': Caller challenges Andrew Castle on Net-Zero
Shelagh and neonatal nurse

Neonatal nurse expresses 'real concern' about midwifery profession to Shelagh Fogarty

James O'Brien

'Musk had a chance to shorten the war', says James O'Brien as Twitter boss denies sabotaging Ukrainian counter-attack
The education secretary discusses educational reforms with Tom Swarbrick

Shadow education secretary says 'Building Schools for the Future Programme' would have prevented Raac crisis
Shelagh and Wes Streeting

'There's nothing more important': Wes Streeting sends brazen message to Rishi Sunak ahead of further NHS strikes
James O'Brien

'It's mad we're so sheep-like': James O'Brien highlights the 'political pertinence' of prisons after terror suspect escape

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit