'It should be put down and its owner jailed': Child victim of crazed 'Bully XL' speaks out after Birmingham attack

Victim of Bully XL calls for the breed to be banned and the owner jailed after attack in Birmingham. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

A child victim of an XL bully dog attack which prompted home secretary to push for a change in the law says the animal should be put down and its owner jailed.

Ana Paun, 11, said: "I want him to go and die. I think the dogs like that should be banned.

"The owner should be in prison. He never did anything. He just let the dog bite everyone," she told Sky News.

The girl, along with two men who helped stop the dog, needed treatment after being bitten on Saturday in Bordesley Green.

Video of the attack was widely circulated online, with the dog filmed attacking the girl, before going on to target several other men. In distressing scenes, the girl runs into a shop for help after the attack, nursing an injured wrist.

The girl’s mother has spoken out, telling the BBC: “I'm thanking to God she is alive and [you] just keep going," the mum said, adding her daughter was feeling fine.

Police said the dog involved was a Bully XL crossed with a Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

Suella Braverman is looking into banning the American XL Bully breed after the horrific mauling of the girl.

The Cabinet minister announced that she has commissioned "urgent advice" on outlawing the breed after she highlighted the "appalling" attack.

West Midlands Police were investigating after the girl and two men who intervened were injured in the incident in the Bordesley Green area on Saturday.

"This is appalling. The American XL Bully is a clear and lethal danger to our communities, particularly to children," Ms Braverman wrote on social media.

Warning: Graphic scenes. Viewer discretion is advised

WARNING DISTRESSING VIDEO - out of control bully breed attacking multiple people in Birmingham today. pic.twitter.com/Gm1wRApetH — Bully Watch (@BullyWatchUK) September 9, 2023

The Home Secretary said she wants to ban the breed which has been attributed to the rising numbers of dog attacks. Picture: Getty

"We can't go on like this.

"I have commissioned urgent advice on banning them."

The advice was commissioned last week, an adviser said, with it being the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs' responsibility to add the breed to the banned list.

Speaking to LBC, Labour leader Keir Starmer said that "nobody should feel comfortable" with the footage, adding that anyone viewing it would be "shocked."

He went on to state that he hoped government action would be taken "speedily and constructively", adding that "clearly something needs to change."

Last week, two of the breed were shot dead for mauling 22 sheep in North Wales.

Portrait of an American bully puppy on a background of green foliage of trees. Walking a small dog. A dog on a leash is walking on the street. Picture: Alamy

The owner of two dogs has been convicted following the livestock attack, which took place in Wrexham.

David Hughes, 26, admitted being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and being the owner of a dog worrying livestock.

Mr Hughes was banned from keeping dogs for five years and ordered to pay £900 in fines.