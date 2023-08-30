Elderly woman seriously hurt after dangerous dog attacks her poodle and knocks her off her feet

30 August 2023, 18:35 | Updated: 30 August 2023, 18:43

Police want to speak to this man
Police want to speak to this man. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Kit Heren

An elderly woman has been injured after a dog attacked her poodle and knocked her to the ground.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The woman, 76, can be seen in CCTV footage walking with her pet in Handsworth, a neighbourhood in Birmingham, when the other dog sprints towards them.

The aggressive dog lunges at the woman's poodle in the video, knocking it over and pushing her to the ground.

The poodle suffered bites to the neck, but survived and is said to be recovering well.

The woman was injured in the leg and head, and spent four days in hospital. She is now walking with the help of a frame.

Read more: Police forced to destroy at least two dogs a day after savage attacks on people

Read more: Girl rushed to hospital after being mauled by pack of dangerous dogs in Manchester

Appeal | Woman injured in Handsworth dog attack

In the CCTV footage, the dangerous dog's owner can be seen trying to pull his aggressive animal off of the poodle for a prolonged period.

Police are now hunting the owner of the dog, who fled the scene on a bike, and have released the footage and still images of a man they would like to speak to.

Insp Leanne Chapman, from West Midlands Police's Dangerous Dog Unit, said: “The video makes shocking viewing, and you can see the sheer force that the victim is hit with.

Police want to speak to this man
Police want to speak to this man. Picture: West Midlands Police

"We believe the dog involved may be a bull breed, and it’s really important that we hear from anyone who knows the man in the images so that we can take steps to protect the public from harm in the future.

"Thankfully, the victim is now recovering, although she is walking with the aid of a frame.

"Her dog suffered puncture wounds to her neck, and is now wary of other dogs, but is recovering well.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police are hunting two men in connection with the attempted abduction of an 11-year-old girl in Bromley on Saturday.

Met Police hunt 'attempted abductors' after girl, 11, saved by hero stranger in Bromley

Gabon Coup

Gabon soldiers say they have appointed republican guard chief as head of state

Angeles Bejar has been hospitalised

Mother of Spanish FA chief Luis Rubiales hospitalised amid hunger strike in church after son kisses female player

Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell appears to briefly freeze up again

Spain Tomatina

Revellers hurl tomatoes at each other in Spanish town’s Tomatina party

United States Russia North Korea

Putin and Kim Jong Un traded letters as Russia seeks munitions, White House says

The Government have made the Letby inquiry statutory - allowing a judge to order NHS bosses to appear

Lucy Letby inquiry given powers to compel NHS bosses to face questioning over baby murders

Gabon Mutiny

Mutinous soldiers in Gabon say they have seized power and detained president

Parts of the UK could flood in the next few days

Brits warned of flooding threat across swathes of the UK as rain sweeps over the country

Mississippi alligator

Longest alligator in Mississippi history captured by hunters

Sterling flew home from Qatar in the wake of the robbery

Man charged over burglary at Chelsea striker Raheem Sterling's house during Qatar World Cup last December

Koreas Tensions

North Korea launches missiles towards sea after US flies bomber during drills

Passengers have been stranded in airports over the air traffic control meltdown.

Could too many dots have crashed the air traffic control system? Experts expose ageing programme behind the chaos

Gabon Mutiny

The wealthy, dynastic leader of Gabon who believed he could resist a coup

Russia Ukraine War

Air attack kills two in Kyiv while Russia accuses Ukraine of drone assault

Airlines could have made the air traffic control chaos story less dramatic by taking control

Airlines could have made the air traffic control chaos a less dramatic story by taking control

Latest News

See more Latest News

Belgium Asylum

Belgium’s asylum shelters ban single men to make room for families

Flooded road

Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida as Category 3 storm

Prince Harry has claimed that he had no support for his mental health after his army tour in Afghanistan - despite saying in a 2017 interview that Prince William had encouraged him to get therapy upon his return.

Prince Harry claims he had no mental health support after Afghan tour despite once saying William suggested therapy
A blue moon will appear in August for the last time this decade.

What is a super blue moon? How to see the rare double lunar event and everything you need to know about it
Michael Jones was killed while working on Bramley-Moore Dock

Everton fan working on club's new stadium crushed to death between beam and machinery

The judge was deployed to the north eastern circuit at Sheffield Combined Court.

Behaviour of judge who fell asleep during trial ‘amounts to misconduct’ as he apologises amid unremitting workload
Burger King is facing a lawsuit after it was accused of making its Whopper burger appear larger on its menus than in real life.

Burger King sued over size of classic Whopper burger after US man says patties do not match advertisements
Pope Francis

Pope says revised environmental encyclical will be released on October 4

Prigozhin's grave

Kremlin says ‘deliberate wrongdoing’ among possible causes of Prigozhin crash

Hurricane Idalia is set to batter Florida

Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida as DeSantis urges residents to 'hunker down' in face of 'unprecedented' storm

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duke of Sussex opened up in the new docuseries.

Harry reveals he was left 'lying in foetal position' after Afghanistan tour as it triggered 'trauma' about Diana's death
Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane in Suits

Royal Family asked Suits creator to 'rewrite script' so Meghan Markle did not have to say 'sensitive' word
Prince Andrew is unlikely to return to public duties despite recent apparent shows of support

Prince Andrew 'much-loved' but will not return to public royal duties despite recent shows of support

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Duncan Smith on trade with China.

'We are a country that believes in the rule of law': Sir Iain Duncan Smith gives his views on trade with China
James O'Brien blasts Foreign Secretary James Clevery's visit to China.

'He's there with a begging bowl': James O'Brien on James Cleverly's 'inevitable' visit to China
'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Sadiq Khan's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes

'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Mayor's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes
James O'Brien

'A desiccated poster girl for delusion and denial': James O'Brien reacts to Nadine Dorries' delayed resignation
Caller on ULEZ

'This is the day London's economy will die': Caller vents as ULEZ expansion is implemented

Sangita Myska

'It's just totally disingenuous': Sangita Myska reacts to Braverman's push for police to investigate 'every theft'
Gavin Barwell says the anti-Tory vote will be split in the upcoming by-election

Nadine Dorries’s resignation has triggered the 'most interesting by-election' for years, says former Tory insider
Caller criticises Sadiq Khan for worsening London's air quality

Sadiq Khan is 'mostly responsible' for the decrease in London's air quality, says caller

James O'Brien on Donald Trump mugshot

'You realise how fragile stability is': James O'Brien brands Donald Trump 'depraved' after mugshot revealed
ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit