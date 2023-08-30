Elderly woman seriously hurt after dangerous dog attacks her poodle and knocks her off her feet

Police want to speak to this man. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Kit Heren

An elderly woman has been injured after a dog attacked her poodle and knocked her to the ground.

The woman, 76, can be seen in CCTV footage walking with her pet in Handsworth, a neighbourhood in Birmingham, when the other dog sprints towards them.

The aggressive dog lunges at the woman's poodle in the video, knocking it over and pushing her to the ground.

The poodle suffered bites to the neck, but survived and is said to be recovering well.

The woman was injured in the leg and head, and spent four days in hospital. She is now walking with the help of a frame.

Appeal | Woman injured in Handsworth dog attack

In the CCTV footage, the dangerous dog's owner can be seen trying to pull his aggressive animal off of the poodle for a prolonged period.

Police are now hunting the owner of the dog, who fled the scene on a bike, and have released the footage and still images of a man they would like to speak to.

Insp Leanne Chapman, from West Midlands Police's Dangerous Dog Unit, said: “The video makes shocking viewing, and you can see the sheer force that the victim is hit with.

"We believe the dog involved may be a bull breed, and it’s really important that we hear from anyone who knows the man in the images so that we can take steps to protect the public from harm in the future.

"Thankfully, the victim is now recovering, although she is walking with the aid of a frame.

"Her dog suffered puncture wounds to her neck, and is now wary of other dogs, but is recovering well.”