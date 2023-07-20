Exclusive

Police forced to destroy at least two dogs a day after savage attacks on people

20 July 2023

Police in England and Wales are being forced to destroy at least two dogs a day after savage attacks.
Police in England and Wales are being forced to destroy at least two dogs a day after savage attacks. Picture: Alamy
By Charlotte Lynch

Police in England and Wales are being forced to destroy at least two dogs a day after seizing them following savage attacks, LBC can reveal.

Latest data from 30 of the 44 forces, obtained by LBC, shows officers destroyed 769 out-of-control dogs who attacked people, including children, in the year to May 2023.

That has risen by a third on the previous year, when police seized and destroyed 506 dogs which had set upon human beings.

Separately, the Metropolitan Police seized 1159 dangerous dogs in London in 2022 – a rise of 32% on the previous year.

Dangerous dog incidents have soared by more than 50% in the last five years, according to South Yorkshire Police, who’ve expressed concerns about the number of cases involving the American XL Bully breed.

The force said the breed accounted for 25% of all dogs it seized in January last year.

Assistant Chief Constable Dan Thorpe said: "A woman in South Yorkshire bought two XL Bully dogs, believing them to be gentle giants. Those dogs turned on her in her home and caused fatal injuries".

A spokesperson for the Dogs Trust said research had shown that "no breed of dog is more likely to be aggressive than another".

The National Police Chiefs’ Council has established a Dangerous Dogs Working Group, which was restructured two years ago to ensure dedicated police officers are focusing on dangerous dogs and dog attacks in every region of the country.

The group’s lead, Deputy Chief Constable Robert Carden, said: "As a result of this focus, we have seen an increase in the number of people reporting dangerous dog related incidents to police."

He added: "We are aware that incidents can often be very alarming to members of the public who witness them, but I want to reassure people that we are taking the matter seriously and we are cracking down on those who own or breed dangerous dogs.

"We continue to ask members of the public who know of dangerous dog ownership to contact police on 101 or in an emergency always call 999."

An investigation is underway by the NSPCC, Defra, local authorities, and animal welfare organisations aimed at reducing dog attacks.

The Responsible Dog Ownership Project is due to report back later this year.

