Girl, 7, rushed to hospital after attack by 'XL bully' forces cops to seize animal

18 July 2023, 16:17

The attack took place at a park in Merseyside
The attack took place at a park in Merseyside. Picture: Google Maps
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A girl, 7, was rushed to hospital last night after she was attacked by what has been described as an XL bulldog.

The attack happened at Gorsedale Park in Merseyside, leaving the schoolgirl with injuries to her head and legs.

Cops seized the dog shortly after the incident, which was described by Merseyside Police as a "horrific attack".

"This was a horrific attack which has left a young girl receiving hospital treatment for injuries to her head and legs," Merseyside Police detective inspector Emma Kerrigan said.

"I want to reassure people that she received the best possible care and treatment for her injuries, and we hope she makes a speedy recovery now she is home.

"We have seized the dog and extensive efforts are underway to establish exactly what happened and to find the owner."

Gorsedale Park in Merseyside
Gorsedale Park in Merseyside. Picture: Google Maps

Ms Kerrigan continued: "I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, who may have information which could help us with our investigation to come forward as soon as possible.

"You may even live locally and have CCTV, or have been passing in a vehicle and captured dashcam footage – if so, we want to hear from you."

The detective inspector added that the attack "highlights in the starkest terms the potential dangers of dogs" and urged anyone with information about dangerous dogs in their area to come forwards.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Centre.

You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 23000646249 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.

