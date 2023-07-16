Shocking moments before police Taser violent dog and shove it in a wheelie bin

A dog was tasered in Coventry. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Emma Soteriou

Police have released bodycam footage showing the shocking moments before an officer Tasered a dog and put it in a wheelie bin.

The clip shows a dog attacking several other dogs as a group of people - including children - attempt to separate them all.

The incident took place in Coventry on Tuesday, with the dog also understood to have tried to attack a member of the public during its rampage.

A video of the dog later being Tasered and shoved in a plastic wheelie bin began circulating online after the incident, resulting in a huge backlash.

Police said they hoped the fresh footage from their officers would "explain the context".

Police bodycam footage of dog tasered and put into wheelie bin

"Officers responded to a group of dogs fighting in the street on July 11 which presented a clear danger," West Midlands police said.

"When they arrived, one of the dogs was clearly out of control, attacking other dogs and presenting a risk to people nearby, a number of whom were children.

"During the incident, the dog tried to attack a member of the public, who was forced to use an umbrella to defend himself and jump over a low fence to escape.

"The dog continued into a nearby street where, because of the risk to the public and because it was out of control, officers used a Taser to prevent it causing serious harm.

"Officers needed to contain the dog, so they found a large wheelie bin to put inside to ensure the public, the officers and the dog itself were away from further danger.

"Contrary to reports on social media, the dog was not hit by a police car and was not killed.

"The dog was seized by the Dangerous Dogs Unit and has since been assessed by a vet and secured in kennels."

The dog remains "fit and well" and its owner is aware of the incident.

Meanwhile, the dog seen being attacked in the video remains at home recovering.

A man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing police and was interviewed on July 12.

Enquiries are ongoing.